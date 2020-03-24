ClearOne Now Offers Seamless Workflows by Integrating COLLABORATE Space Cloud-based Video App with Microsoft Teams

Breaking News
Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 22 mins ago

SALT LAKE CITY, March 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — ClearOne (NASDAQ:CLRO) provides seamless access to COLLABORATE® Space, its video cloud-based collaboration application, within the Microsoft Teams environment through the use of Microsoft Teams bots commands.

Microsoft Teams users can now enjoy a richer experience with COLLABORATE Space than that available within the Teams environment today. This richer collaboration experience includes better video quality, support for multiple cameras, support for multiple displays, and a persistent meeting space where chats, audio and video recordings, documents, meeting minutes, whiteboard sessions, and more can be shared in private or public channels for later access. Users can easily initiate a Space video meeting or join an existing Space video meeting within the MS Teams environment.

Bots serve as a software bridge between popular computer applications used by enterprises to avoid application islands and make the most of their software investments. By integrating with Microsoft conversational bots, ClearOne now provides an easy way for Teams users to access COLLABORATE Space video and meeting features from within the MS Teams environment.

ClearOne’s COLLABORATE® Space is a powerful collaboration application with a full suite of audio, video, and meeting tools in a persistent space.

For more information about COLLABORATE Space cloud-based collaboration software, please click here.

About ClearOne
ClearOne is a global market leader enabling conferencing, collaboration, and network streaming solutions. The performance and simplicity of its advanced, comprehensive solutions offer unprecedented levels of functionality, reliability, and scalability. Visit ClearOne at www.clearone.com.

© Copyright 2020, ClearOne, Inc. All rights reserved. ClearOne©, the ClearOne logo, and the names and marks associated with ClearOne’s products are trademarks and/or service marks of ClearOne, Inc. and are registered and/or common-law marks in the United States and various other countries. All other trademarks are property of their respective owners.

CONTACT: Contact: 
Bob Griffin
Griffin360
+1 212 481 3456 x16
[email protected]
