ClearOne to Demonstrate Continued Commitment to Innovation at InfoComm 2020 Connected

COLLABORATE Space

ClearOne’s COLLABORATE Versa solutions dramatically enhance the audio experience for any cloud-based video collaboration application such as COLLABORATE Space, Microsoft® Teams, Zoom™, and Webex™, without the need for an external DSP mixer.

COLLABORATE Versa Pro CT

The new COLLABORATE Versa Pro CT is a perfect fit for small-to medium-sized rooms.

COLLABORATE Versa Lite CT

The new COLLABORATE Versa Lite CT is a perfect fit for small-to medium-sized video-enabled rooms.

COLLABORATE Versa Room CT

The new COLLABORATE Versa Room CT includes all the components, accessories, and audio-signal processing needed for exceptional room cloud-based video collaboration without the need for an external DSP mixer – just connect it to a computer and displays.

SALT LAKE CITY, June 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — ClearOne (NASDAQ:CLRO) is showcasing three recent new products at InfoComm 2020 Connected, the June 16-18 virtual AV product information, training, keynote and networking event attendees can enjoy from the comfort of their homes or offices. 

ClearOne COLLABORATE® Versa pro CT, COLLABORATE Versa Lite CT and COLLABORATE Versa Room CT enhance cloud-based video collaboration for cost-effective and exceptional pro audio for small-to mid-sized rooms – without the need for an external audio DSP mixer. 

“There is not a single solution in the market today that can compete with any of our three new Versa solutions”, states ClearOne Chair and CEO Zee Hakimoglu. “Versa Lite CT, Versa Room CT, and Versa Pro CT are easy to install, and easy to use, each delivering superb coverage and quality, at a price that AV practitioners will love!”

COLLABORATE® Versa Pro CT is an unbeatable new product offering that includes a Huddle DSP mixer and the new Huddle-compatible and patented Beamforming Mic Array Ceiling Tile (BMA CT). Versa Pro is a great room solution for Bring Your Own Device (BYOD) collaboration using any cloud-based service such as COLLABORATE Space, Microsoft® Teams, WebEx™, Zoom™, and more. The system also includes mic/line inputs with AEC, line outputs, 4×10 Watt power amps, USB audio, mobile phone jack, and HDMI.

COLLABORATE Versa Lite CT also features the USB-enabled BMA CTH, with built-in AEC and adaptive steering (think of it as smart switching), which provides the same impeccable room coverage as the BMA CT. Two built-in 10-Watt power amps drive ceiling loudspeakers. Complete the system with any ClearOne UNITE® camera and a Versa Hub for single-cable BYOD conferencing.

COLLABORATE Versa Room CT provides all the audio and video components and accessories needed for exceptional room cloud-based video collaboration, with the USB-enabled BMA CTH at its heart. The COLLABORATE Versa Hub provides a convenient single-cable connection to the laptop or room computer for cloud-based collaboration. The UNITE® 50 4K Camera provides a 120-degree wide-angle field of view. Two 10-Watt power amps, built into the BMA CTH, drive the included 8-inch ceiling speakers. The system also includes a 50-foot CAT6 cable, 33-foot USB extender cable, PoE kit, ceiling speakers, and 50 feet of speaker cable.

Users can add ClearOne’s Wall-Mount Bluetooth Expander to enable mobile devices to use the Versa room audio systems wirelessly. 

All systems are available for demo and will be highlighted in InfoComm 2020 Connected on the ClearOne landing page.  For more information on these, and other innovative products, visit www.clearone.com/infocomm where you can also register for InfoComm 2020 Connected.

About ClearOne
ClearOne is a global market leader enabling conferencing, collaboration, and network streaming solutions. The performance and simplicity of its advanced, comprehensive solutions offer unprecedented levels of functionality, reliability, and scalability. Visit ClearOne at www.clearone.com.

