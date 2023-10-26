SOLANA BEACH, Calif., Oct. 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — ClearPoint Neuro, Inc. (NASDAQ: CLPT) (the “Company”), a global therapy-enabling platform company providing navigation and delivery to the brain, today announced that it will release financial results for its 2023 third quarter on Thursday, November 9, after the market close.

Investors and analysts are invited to listen to the live broadcast review of the Company’s 2023 third quarter on Thursday, November 9, 2023, at 4:30 p.m. Eastern time (1:30 p.m. Pacific time) which may be accessed online here. Investors and analysts who would like to participate in the conference call via telephone may do so at (800) 715-9871, or at (646) 307-1963 if calling from outside the U.S. or Canada.

For those who cannot access the live broadcast, a replay will be available shortly after the completion of the call until December 9, 2023, by calling (877) 660-6853 or (201) 612-7415 if calling from outside the U.S. or Canada, and then entering conference I.D. number 413671. An online archive of the broadcast will be available on the Company’s Investor website at https://ir.clearpointneuro.com

About ClearPoint Neuro

ClearPoint Neuro’s mission is to improve and restore quality of life to patients and their families by enabling therapies for the most complex neurological disorders with pinpoint accuracy. Applications of the Company’s current product portfolio include deep brain stimulation, laser ablation, biopsy, and delivery of drugs, biologics, and gene therapy to the brain. The ClearPoint® Neuro Navigation System has FDA clearance, is CE-marked, and is installed in over 65 active sites in North America, Europe, and South America. ClearPoint Neuro is partnered with more than 50 pharmaceutical/biotech companies, academic centers, and contract research organizations providing solutions for direct CNS delivery of therapeutics in pre-clinical studies and clinical trials worldwide. To date, more than 6,000 procedures have been performed and supported by the Company’s field-based clinical specialist team, which offers support and services to our customers and partners worldwide. For more information, please visit www.clearpointneuro.com.

