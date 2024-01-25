AWS Premier Tier Services Partner Provides Scalable, Cloud-native Solutions for SMBs

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — ClearScale , an Amazon Web Services (AWS) Premier Tier Services Partner, announced today that it has achieved the AWS Small and Medium Business Competency. This specialization recognizes ClearScale as an AWS Partner with a unique focus on small and medium-sized customers (SMBs).

Achieving the AWS Small and Medium Business Competency differentiates ClearScale as an AWS Partner that has demonstrated proficiency and proven customer success helping SMBs solve their business and technical problems. ClearScale is equipped to handle these challenges with solutions designed with its customers’ unique needs in mind, including consideration for SMB’s typical deployment models, their level of IT capabilities and financing preferences, and their local and industry requirements.

“Achieving the AWS Small and Medium Business Competency is a testament to the tangible outcomes we deliver for our SMB clients,” said Jimmy Chui, CEO of ClearScale. “Our customer-centric approach goes beyond just understanding technical challenges; we focus on driving meaningful business results. This competency underscores our commitment to empowering SMBs with cloud solutions that directly contribute to customer growth, efficiency, and competitive edge. We’re not just providing technical expertise; we’re enabling SMBs to transform their operations, enhance security, and modernize their applications, leading to measurable improvements in performance and cost savings. Our ultimate goal is to ensure that our SMB clients not only adapt to the digital landscape but excel in it.”

AWS is enabling scalable, flexible, and cost-effective solutions from startups to global enterprises. To support the seamless integration and deployment of these solutions, the AWS Competency Program helps customers identify AWS Partners with deep industry experience and expertise.

ClearScale offers specialized AWS solutions for SMBs , focusing on enhancing operational efficiency and technological advancement. By leveraging innovative AWS services, ClearScale not only can improve the day-to-day operations of SMBs but also equips them with tools to stay competitive in a rapidly evolving digital landscape. Its commitment to providing scalable and forward-thinking cloud solutions makes ClearScale a key ally for SMBs aiming to harness the power of cloud computing for growth and efficiency.

“We knew what our end goal was but also knew that accomplishing that goal would require six to nine months of internal effort,” said Bennett Reddin, CTO, VisualizeHR . “In addition, we knew that we would make mistakes along the way as we educated ourselves on the AWS infrastructure. ClearScale led us every step of the way and built exactly what we were looking for, often suggesting approaches that were far superior to our originally envisioned choices.”

For more information about ClearScale’s SMB cloud services, visit https://www.clearscale.com/solutions/solutions-for-small-and-medium-business .

About ClearScale

ClearScale is a cloud-native systems integration, strategic consulting, and application development company founded in 2011. The company has delivered more than 1,000 innovative AWS cloud projects for clients ranging from startups to large enterprises across all major industries. ClearScale’s cloud experts design, implement, optimize, and manage customized cloud solutions that help customers achieve their business transformation initiatives. For more information, visit www.clearscale.com and follow us on LinkedIn .

Contact

Public Relations

1-800-591-0442

[email protected]