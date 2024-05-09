ALPHARETTA, Ga., May 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Clearside Biomedical, Inc. (Nasdaq: CLSD), a biopharmaceutical company revolutionizing the delivery of therapies to the back of the eye through the suprachoroidal space (SCS®), announced today that George Lasezkay, Pharm.D., J.D., President and Chief Executive Officer, and Victor Chong, M.D., MBA, Chief Medical Officer, will participate in a Fireside Chat at the Citizens JMP Life Sciences Conference on Tuesday, May 14, 2024, at 9:30 a.m. ET in New York, NY.

A link to the live and archived webcast may be accessed on the Clearside website under the Investors section: Events and Presentations. An archive of the webcast will be available for three months.

About Clearside Biomedical, Inc.

Clearside Biomedical, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company revolutionizing the delivery of therapies to the back of the eye through the suprachoroidal space (SCS®). Clearside’s SCS injection platform, utilizing the Company’s patented SCS Microinjector®, enables an in-office, repeatable, non-surgical procedure for the targeted and compartmentalized delivery of a wide variety of therapies to the macula, retina, or choroid to potentially preserve and improve vision in patients with sight-threatening eye diseases. Clearside is developing its own pipeline of small molecule product candidates for administration via its SCS Microinjector. The Company’s lead program, CLS-AX (axitinib injectable suspension), for the treatment of neovascular age-related macular degeneration (wet AMD), is in Phase 2b clinical testing. Clearside developed and gained approval for its first product, XIPERE® (triamcinolone acetonide injectable suspension) for suprachoroidal use, which is available in the U.S. through a commercial partner. Clearside also strategically partners its SCS injection platform with companies utilizing other ophthalmic therapeutic innovations. For more information, please visit clearsidebio.com and follow us on LinkedIn and X.

Investor and Media Contacts:

Jenny Kobin

Remy Bernarda

[email protected]

(678) 430-8206

Source: Clearside Biomedical, Inc.