Clearside Biomedical to Present at the Needham Virtual Healthcare Conference and Wet AMD & DME Drug Development Summit

ALPHARETTA, Ga., April 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Clearside Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSD), a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to developing and delivering treatments that restore and preserve vision for people with serious back of the eye diseases, announced today that Thomas A. Ciulla, M.D., MBA, Chief Medical Officer and Chief Development Officer, will present at two upcoming virtual conferences in April 2021:

Needham Virtual Healthcare Conference
Monday, April 12, 2021 at 12:45 p.m. ET

  • The live and archived Needham Virtual Healthcare Conference presentation webcast may be accessed on the Clearside website under the Investors section: Events and Presentations.

Wet AMD & DME Drug Development Summit
Wednesday, April 14, 2021
Event details are available on the conference website.

  • 10:45 a.m. ET – Panel Discussion: Ending the Burden of Monthly Treatments – Mechanisms to Increasing the Durability & Accessibility of Wet AMD & DME Therapeutics
  • 1:40 p.m. ET – Suprachoroidal Drug Delivery & CLS-AX: A Potential Solution for Treatment Burden
  • 2:55 p.m. ET – Chair Led Q&A: Making Strides Forward in Drug Delivery & Dosing

About Clearside Biomedical

Clearside Biomedical, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to developing and delivering treatments that restore and preserve vision for people with serious back of the eye diseases. Clearside’s proprietary SCS Microinjector® targeting the suprachoroidal space (SCS®) offers unique access to the macula, retina and choroid where sight-threatening disease often occurs. The Company’s SCS injection platform is an inherently flexible, in-office, non-surgical procedure, intended to provide targeted delivery to the site of disease and to work with both established and new formulations of medications. For more information, please visit www.clearsidebio.com.

Investor and Media Contacts:

Jenny Kobin
Remy Bernarda
[email protected]
(678) 430-8206

Source: Clearside Biomedical, Inc.

 

