Cleartronic, Inc.'s Subsidiary ReadyOp Communications, Inc. Deploys ReadyOp™ with the New Mexico Department of Health

BOCA RATON, Fla., July 18, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — ReadyOp Communications, Inc., a wholly-owned subsidiary of Cleartronic, Inc. (CLRI: OTCPINK) announces the use of ReadyOp by the State of New Mexico Department of Health. The Department now uses ReadyOp for patient tracking, notifications and many of ReadyOp’s other features.

“We are very pleased to welcome the New Mexico Department of Health as a ReadyOp client.  This is the seventh state Department of Health that has made the decision to use ReadyOp  and the list continues to grow. ReadyOp’s multiple capabilities provide an excellent array of tools and services that fit the day-to-day operations of state agencies as well as during incident response and emergencies.  Adding the patient tracking and family reunification features earlier this year has made ReadyOp an even greater asset for their operations,” said Marc Moore, CEO of Cleartronic.

ReadyOp provides a single, secure location for organizations to consolidate incident and emergency plans, rosters, tasks, roles, groups and more. Each agency through its secure website, plans personnel and roles, emergency operations, callout teams and other groups that may be needed.  ReadyOp enables users to communicate and interact quickly and efficiently with each other using voice, text, emails and two-way radios regardless of their location. 

ReadyOp is used by many local, state and federal agencies, hospitals, schools and universities and corporations for daily operations, incident and emergency response planning, regional fusion and coordination, continuity of operations (COOP) planning, and for event planning and operations,  ReadyOp is the only program that provides planning, operations, and communications, including two-way radio communications, in a single platform.

ReadyOp’s radio interoperability provides clients with true two-way communications within and between radio talk groups regardless of location, radio type, and frequency. Regardless of their location and through an encrypted internet connection, authorized users can extend radio communications to radios, laptops, and smartphones worldwide.

About Cleartronic, Inc.

Cleartronic, Inc., a diversified holding Company, creates and acquires operating subsidiaries with the goal of manufacturing and selling products, services, and integrated systems to government agencies, business enterprises, and the general public. In addition to its ongoing research and development projects, Cleartronic currently has two operating subsidiaries, ReadyOp Communications, Inc. and VoiceInterop, Inc.- www.cleartronic.com, www.voiceinterop.com and www.readyop.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

This news release contains statements that involve expectations, plans or intentions (such as those relating to future business or financial results) and other factors discussed from time to time in the Company’s Securities and Exchange Commission filings. These statements are forward-looking and are subject to risks and uncertainties so that actual results may vary materially. You can identify these forward-looking statements by words such as “may,” “should,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “intend,” “plan” and other similar expressions. Our actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements because of certain factors not within the control of the company. The Company cautions readers not to place undue reliance on any such forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. The Company disclaims any obligation subsequently to revise any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of such statements or to reflect the occurrence of anticipated or unanticipated events.

Contact and Inquiries for Investor Relations:

Larry Reid
561-939-3300 Ext 143

