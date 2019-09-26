Breaking News
Home / Top News / Clearwater Community Volunteers Combine Love of Children and Fashion at 16th Annual Fashion Show

Clearwater Community Volunteers Combine Love of Children and Fashion at 16th Annual Fashion Show

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 7 mins ago

Clearwater Community Volunteers’ Fashions with Flair

On September 21, 2019, VIP ladies of Tampa Bay strutted on the catwalk at the Clearwater Community Volunteers’ 16th Annual Fashions with Flair Fashion Show in the Fort Harrison Auditorium. Over 330 people attended to support the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Police Athletic League and for hurricane relief for Hurricane Dorian’s victims.

On September 21, 2019, VIP ladies of Tampa Bay strutted on the catwalk at the Clearwater Community Volunteers’ 16th Annual Fashions with Flair Fashion Show in the Fort Harrison Auditorium. Over 330 people attended to support the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Police Athletic League and for hurricane relief for Hurricane Dorian’s victims.

CLEARWATER, Fla., Sept. 26, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The Clearwater Community Volunteers (CCV) held their 16th annual Fashions with Flair Fashion Show at the historic Fort Harrison’s auditorium. Over 330 attended the charity fundraiser. This year’s proceeds benefited the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Police Athletic League (PAL) and Hurricane Dorian disaster relief efforts.

After a gourmet lunch and welcoming speeches, twelve prominent Tampa Bay women hit the runways, wearing fashions courtesy of Pippa Pelure Boutique.

The models were:  

  • Margaret Word-Burnside, Publisher of the Tampa Bay Magazine,
  • George Menke, Clearwater Jazz Holiday Jazz Force Chair,
  • Dr. Veronica Walters, founder of the Walters Academy for Entrepreneurship,
  • Pastor Mary Rieves, founder of the non-profit TAGIN INC.,
  • Kellie Lightbourn, host and co-producer of Life.Style.HOME TV,
  • Joanne Lentino, Pinellas County School Board member,
  • Bahiyyah Sadiki, educator and physical fitness expert,
  • Seema Ramroop, a community activist,
  • Kathleen Litton from the PAL Board of Directors,
  • Denise Hall, a Board Member for the Miss Tampa Pageant,
  • Carolyn Seccor, an attorney who volunteers with Guardian ad liteum.

“I want people to know how important their support is to us, because without the community’s help, we couldn’t help all of these needy children,” said Pam Ryan Anderson, the Executive Director of CCV.

One charity that has a long-standing relationship with CCV is the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Police Athletic League, (PAL), which opened its doors in 2001. PAL currently provides tutoring, mentoring and sports activities at the PAL Sports Complex and the PAL Connection Center in mid-Pinellas County.

Executive Director for Pinellas PAL Mr. Neil Brickfield noted, “I believe all my past life experiences have prepared me to help these young people and that young people in Lealman* deserve the same opportunities as kids everywhere in Pinellas.”

To learn more about the Clearwater Community Volunteers or about Winter Wonderland, please contact Michael at [email protected] or visit ccvfl.org.

About the Clearwater Community Volunteers:

The Clearwater Community Volunteers have over 26 years of community service under their belt with over 150,000 families and children helped since their founding in 1992. Sponsored by the Church of Scientology Flag Service Organization, they stay true to their reputation of helping others with their community center located on the corner of Fort Harrison Avenue and Drew Street in downtown Clearwater.

CCV takes to heart the words of Scientology founder L. Ron Hubbard wrote “Love and help children” and demonstrate this through the creation of family-friendly events and fundraisers that help area families. For more information about CCV, please go to www.clearwatercommunityvolunteers.org.

*Lealman is an economically-challenged neighborhood in Pinellas County.

Clemence Chevrot
(727) 467-6860

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/7223c8c4-699e-45ea-8435-7560843e97fd

GlobeNewswire

GlobeNewswire

GlobeNewswire,is one of the world's largest newswire distribution networks, specializing in the delivery of corporate press releases financial disclosures and multimedia content to the media, investment community, individual investors and the general public.
GlobeNewswire

Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)

Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2019, All Rights Reserved.