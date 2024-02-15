PITTSBURGH, Feb. 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Clearwater Credit Union announced that one of its service providers suffered from a cybersecurity attack in late May 2023, that impacted the personal information of thousands of individuals. The information potentially impacted in the breach includes individuals’ names, Social Security Numbers (last four digits), bank account number, email address, and phone number.

Lynch Carpenter, LLP is investigating claims against Clearwater related to this data breach. If you received a data breach notification from Clearwater, you may be entitled to compensation.

If you have received a notification from Clearwater that your information was impacted, please call Patrick Donathen at (412) 322-9243, email him at [email protected], or fill out our contact form at www.lynchcarpenter.com/contact.

About Lynch Carpenter

Lynch Carpenter is a national class action law firm with offices in Pennsylvania, California, and Illinois. Our firm has represented millions of clients in data privacy matters for more than a decade and has earned national acclaim for complex litigation for plaintiffs across the country. To learn more, please visit www.lynchcarpenter.com.