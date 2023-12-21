SALT LAKE CITY, Dec. 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Clene Inc. (Nasdaq: CLNN) (along with its subsidiaries, “Clene”) and its wholly owned subsidiary Clene Nanomedicine Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on improving mitochondrial health and protecting neuronal function to treat neurodegenerative diseases, including amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) and multiple sclerosis (MS), today provided an ALS regulatory update from its recent meeting with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

Clene met with the FDA to discuss CNM-Au8® for the treatment of ALS, presenting initial clinical and Neurofilament Light Chain (NfL) biomarker results from the completed Phase 2 ALS studies. Clene also presented the evidence of long-term survival data from these studies as well as the supportive safety data of more than 500 years of participant exposure to date without any identified safety signals across ALS, MS, and Parkinson’s disease.

The FDA determined that the initial findings on biomarker NfL reduction from the Phase 2 programs were insufficient to support accelerated approval at this time. Clene is looking forward to providing supplemental data for further engagement with the FDA in the first half of 2024, including additional long-term clinical evidence and biomarker results of CNM-Au8’s treatment benefit in people living with ALS. Clene plans to demonstrate how CNM-Au8’s mechanism of action is linked to the reduction in NfL, and the association between observed NfL reductions and improved clinical outcomes in ALS patients, including increased survival time.

“As we continue to analyze the data from our Phase 2 clinical program, we believe the evidence supports that CNM-Au8 treatment improved survival in people living with ALS,” said Benjamin Greenberg, M.D., Clene’s Head of Medical. “We are also encouraged that the recently disclosed long-term NfL biomarker decreases are consistent with delayed clinical time-to-event outcomes.”

Rob Etherington, CEO of Clene, said, “Clene is committed to people living with ALS. We presently support two ongoing CNM-Au8 compassionate use (expanded access) programs and are shortly commencing a third compassionate use program that is supported by a $45.1M grant from the National Institutes of Health. In addition, we anticipate launching the Phase 3 ALS confirmatory study in 2024. Importantly, we also plan to submit new information to the FDA for further discussions on the totality of evidence in order to advance the accelerated development of CNM-Au8 for the treatment of ALS.”

