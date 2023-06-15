SALT LAKE CITY, June 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Clene Inc. (Nasdaq: CLNN) (along with its subsidiaries, “Clene”) and its wholly owned subsidiary Clene Nanomedicine Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on revolutionizing the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases, today announced that Rob Etherington, Chief Executive Officer, will participate in a fireside chat with Naz Rahman, Senior Biotech Research Analyst, at the Maxim Group Virtual Healthcare Conference on June 22, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET.
This conference will be live on M-Vest. To attend, click here: Healthcare Virtual Conference | M-Vest.
About Clene
Clene is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on revolutionizing the treatment of neurodegenerative disease by targeting energetic failure, an underlying cause of many neurological diseases. The company is based in Salt Lake City, Utah, with R&D and manufacturing operations in Maryland. For more information, please visit www.clene.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.
