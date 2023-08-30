SALT LAKE CITY, Aug. 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Clene Inc. (Nasdaq: CLNN) (along with its subsidiaries, “Clene”) and its wholly owned subsidiary Clene Nanomedicine Inc., a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on improving mitochondrial health and protecting neuronal function to treat neurodegenerative diseases, including amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, Parkinson’s disease, and multiple sclerosis, today announced that it will participate in the following investor conferences in September.

H.C. Wainwright 25th Annual Global Investment Conference

Date: September 11-13, 2023

Location: Lotte New York Palace Hotel, New York, NY

Date and Time of Presentation: Available September 11, 2023, at 7:00 a.m. ET

Format: Corporate Presentation and 1×1 meetings

Webcast Link: https://journey.ct.events/view/3eb50cf4-1561-4363-8e78-ac2c56092fb6

Cantor Fitzgerald Annual Global Healthcare Conference

Dates: September 26-28, 2023

Location: InterContinental Barclay Hotel, New York, NY

Date and Time of Panel Presentation: September 26, 2023, at 11:35 a.m. ET

Format: Panel Presentation and 1×1 meetings

A webcast of the presentations, if available, will be available on the “Events” section of the Clene website.

About Clene

Clene Inc. (Nasdaq: CLNN) (along with its subsidiaries, “Clene”) and its wholly owned subsidiary Clene Nanomedicine Inc., a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on improving mitochondrial health and protecting neuronal function to treat neurodegenerative diseases, including amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, Parkinson’s disease, and multiple sclerosis. CNM-Au8® is a federally registered trademark of Clene Nanomedicine, Inc. The company is based in Salt Lake City, Utah, with R&D and manufacturing operations in Maryland. For more information, please visit www.clene.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.

Contacts: