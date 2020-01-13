Protesters denouncing Iran’s clerical rulers took to the streets and riot police deployed to face them on Monday, in a third day of demonstrations after authorities acknowledged mistakenly shooting down a passenger plane.
Latest posts by Reuters News (see all)
- Iran signals Canada could play active role in probe of downed plane, official says - January 13, 2020
- ‘Clerics get lost!’: Iran protests rage after plane disaster - January 13, 2020
- U.S. ousts 21 Saudi military personnel after Florida killings - January 13, 2020