Cleveland State University’s College of Law (CSU College of Law) now offers an online Juris Doctor (J.D.) degree for those who want to pursue a legal career without having to relocate.

Strong, long-term demand for law school graduates makes the J.D. degree an attractive credential. The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics projects a 10% growth in jobs for lawyers from 2021 to 2031, which is higher than the average for all occupations. A wave of retirements after years of the pandemic, along with an ongoing need for legal expertise, drives this increased demand.

Many people consider the field of law a prestigious career, as attorneys play an essential role in solving legal problems and pursuing justice. While this profession requires substantial education and training, those with an online Juris Doctor degree often enjoy personal, professional and financial fulfillment. As CSU Law Dean Lee Fisher often says, “A law degree is a leader degree.”

Cleveland State University’s Online J.D. Program

The CSU College of Law’s Online J.D. is a rigorous, part-time program that provides integrated experiential learning opportunities that put classroom theory into practice. Coursework is 100% online, and students can finish in as little as three years and three months. The hybrid format of the online J.D. is uniquely designed for affordability and access. No matter where students live, they can continue to work in their current job and earn their Juris Doctor without having to relocate.

CSU’s Online J.D. also includes six in-person residency weekends, where students gather on campus to work with faculty, alumni, and experienced legal professionals to develop critical professional skills in areas such as litigation, oral advocacy, and negotiation.

In their first year, students are paired with an alumni mentor to connect them directly to the profession and help guide their professional development. Throughout the program, students learn core legal concepts, perform legal research and analysis, and hone their problem-solving and professional competencies for ethical practice. Numerous specializations are available, including health law, business law, corporate compliance, criminal law, cybersecurity and space law.

In both live and simulated experiences, students have the opportunity to interact with clients, counsel and advise on trial strategy, prepare briefs, research client questions and prepare legal arguments.

Experiential Learning Provides Practical Legal Training

CSU College of Law’s online J.D. program offers experiential learning opportunities for students to learn the law by being active participants in the legal process. “We believe in experiential learning, an educational strategy that provides real-world opportunities to immerse yourself in your field and apply your growing knowledge,” said CSU President Laura Bloomberg, Ph.D. “Experiential learning combines civic involvement with academic coursework in a way that benefits you and the community.”

Law Externships

The CSU College of Law currently has more than 40 externship placement locations, including government agencies at the federal, state and local levels, judicial chambers, nonprofit and public interest organizations and corporations. Under the close supervision of an attorney or judge and with a faculty mentor, students contribute to the ongoing work of the externship site, giving them a chance to learn the law by being active participants in the legal process.

Law Clinics

By working in one of the law school’s clinics, students will have the opportunity to engage in various litigation, transactional and advocacy experiences that serve the community. Under the close supervision of experienced attorneys, students put what they learn in the classroom to work in the service of real clients with real legal problems. Whether or not students intend to practice public interest law, the clinics allow participation in a case from intake to resolution with full mentoring by clinic professors.

Students from all states are welcome to apply to CSU’s JD program online. It should be noted that Alabama, Colorado, New Hampshire, New York and West Virginia do not allow students enrolled in fully online programs to take the Bar exam.

About the University

Cleveland State University is accredited by the Higher Learning Commission, the largest regional accreditor in the U.S. The CSU College of Law is accredited by the American Bar Association. CSU is nationally recognized by esteemed organizations and partners with more than 250 organizations to provide a well-rounded education.

Visit the online JD program at Cleveland State University for more information.

