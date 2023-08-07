TOCANCIPÁ, Colombia, Aug. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Clever Leaves Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: CLVR, CLVRW) (“Clever Leaves” or the “Company”), a global medicinal cannabis company, will hold a conference call on Monday, August 14, 2023 at 5:00 p.m. Eastern time to discuss its results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2023. The Company will provide its financial results in a press release prior to the conference call.
Clever Leaves management will host the conference call, followed by a question-and-answer session.
Conference Call Date: Monday, August 14, 2023
Time: 5:00 p.m. Eastern time
Toll-free dial-in number: 1-855-238-2333
International dial-in number: 1-412-317-5222
Conference ID: 6101185
Please call the conference telephone number 5-10 minutes prior to the start time. An operator will register your name and organization. If you have any difficulty connecting with the conference call, please contact Gateway Group at 949-574-3860.
The conference call will be broadcast live and available for replay here.
A telephonic replay of the conference call will also be available after 8:00 p.m. Eastern time on the same day through August 21, 2023.
Toll-free replay number: 1-844-512-2921
International replay number: 1-412-317-6671
Replay ID: 10180940
About Clever Leaves Holdings Inc.
Clever Leaves is a global medical cannabis company. Its operations in Colombia produce EU GMP cannabinoid active pharmaceutical ingredients (API) and finished products in flower and extract form to a growing base of B2B customers around the globe. Clever Leaves aims to disrupt the traditional cannabis production industry by leveraging environmentally sustainable, ESG-friendly, industrial-scale and low-cost production methods, with the world’s most stringent pharmaceutical quality certifications. Clever Leaves announces material information to the public through a variety of means, including filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”), press releases, public conference calls, and its website (https://cleverleaves.com). Clever Leaves uses these channels, as well as social media, including its Twitter account (@clever_leaves), and its LinkedIn page (https://www.linkedin.com/company/clever-leaves), to communicate with investors and the public about Clever Leaves, its products, and other matters. Therefore, Clever Leaves encourages investors, the media, and others interested in Clever Leaves to review the information it makes public in these locations, as such information could be deemed to be material information. Information on or that can be accessed through Clever Leaves’ websites or these social media channels is not part of this release, and references to Clever Leaves’ website addresses and social media channels are inactive textual references only.
Clever Leaves Investor Inquiries:
Cody Slach or Jackie Keshner
Gateway Group, Inc.
+1-949-574-3860
CLVR@gateway-grp.com
Clever Leaves Press Contact:
Maria Petsanas
KCSA Strategic Communications
+1-917-692-6673
cleverleaves@kcsa.com
Clever Leaves Commercial Inquiries:
Andrew Miller
Head of Global Business Development
+1-416-817-1336
andrew.miller@cleverleaves.com
