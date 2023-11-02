TOCANCIPÁ, Colombia, Nov. 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Clever Leaves Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: CLVR, CLVRW) (“Clever Leaves” or the “Company”), a global medicinal cannabis company, will hold a conference call on Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 5:00 p.m. Eastern time to discuss its results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2023. The Company will provide its financial results in a press release prior to the conference call.

Clever Leaves management will host the conference call, followed by a question-and-answer session.

Conference Call Date: Thursday, November 9, 2023

Time: 5:00 p.m. Eastern time

Toll-free dial-in number: 1-855-238-2333

International dial-in number: 1-412-317-5222

Conference ID: 10183148

Please call the conference telephone number 5-10 minutes prior to the start time. An operator will register your name and organization. If you have any difficulty connecting with the conference call, please contact Gateway Group at 949-574-3860.

The conference call will be broadcast live and available for replay here.

A telephonic replay of the conference call will also be available after 8:00 p.m. Eastern time on the same day through November 16, 2023.

Toll-free replay number: 1-844-512-2921

International replay number: 1-412-317-6671

Replay ID: 10183148

