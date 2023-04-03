TOCANCIPÁ, Colombia, April 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Clever Leaves Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: CLVR, CLVRW) (“Clever Leaves” or the “Company”), a leading multinational operator and licensed producer of pharmaceutical-grade cannabinoids, announced today that it will be presenting virtually at the upcoming Sequire Cannabis & Psychedelics Conference on Wednesday, April 5, at 2:30 p.m. Eastern time.

Event: Clever Leaves Presentation at the Sequire Cannabis & Psychedelics Conference

Date: Wednesday, April 5, 2023

Time: 2:30 p.m. Eastern time

Register to watch here: https://cannabis.sequireevents.com/

To receive additional information, please contact your Sequire representative or the Company’s investor relations team at CLVR@gatewayir.com.

Summary of Sequire Cannabis & Psychedelics Conference

The cannabis and psychedelic industries are growing like weeds. Join us for the Sequire Cannabis & Psychedelics Conference on Wednesday, April 5, 2023 from 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. Eastern time for a free virtual event. It’s gonna be a trip, featuring speakers from the industry’s top companies in the cannabis, CBD, and psychedelic space alongside keynotes and more. Register today to hear more about an industry expected to reach $72 billion annually by 2030.

About Clever Leaves Holdings Inc.

Clever Leaves is a leading multinational operator and licensed producer of pharmaceutical-grade cannabinoids. Its operations in Colombia produce cannabinoid active pharmaceutical ingredients (API) and finished products ​in flower and extract form to a growing base of B2B customers around the globe. Clever Leaves aims to disrupt the traditional cannabis production industry by leveraging environmentally sustainable, ESG-friendly, industrial-scale and low-cost production methods, with the world's most stringent pharmaceutical quality certifications.

Clever Leaves Investor Inquiries:

Cody Slach or Jackie Keshner

Gateway Group, Inc.

+1-949-574-3860

CLVR@gatewayir.com

Clever Leaves Press Contacts:

Rich DiGregorio

KCSA Strategic Communications

+1-856-889-7351

cleverleaves@kcsa.com

Clever Leaves Commercial Inquiries:

Andrew Miller

Vice President Sales – EMEA, North America, and Asia-Pacific

+1-416-817-1336

andrew.miller@cleverleaves.com