Figures show 98,599 people awaiting a decision, as ministers face questions over unresolved ‘legacy’ cases being counted as clearedUK politics live – latest updatesAlmost 100,000 people seeking asylum in the UK are waiting for a decision amid growing claims that ministers have massaged official figures to try to show that they have cut the backlog of cases.Figures released on Tuesday show that 98,599 applicants are in the system seeking an initial decision on whether their claims are admissible – slightly larger than the backlog that Rishi Sunak promised to eradicate in 2022. Continue reading…

