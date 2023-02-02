Click Reel Advances User Adjustable Devices

Kyle Stepp Photo: Dakota Cleveland Beta Tester, Para triathlete and amputee Kyle Stepp Photo: Dakota Cleveland

Click® Reel New Click® Reel installed on a prosthetic device

Steamboat Springs, COLO, Feb. 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Click Medical, manufacturer of kits that adjust the fit and volume in custom O&P devices, has completed an extensive ten-month long Beta Test as the final stage in the development of the new Click® Reel. At the Alpha Release of the Click Reel in October of 2021, several improvements over the original version were identified, including a more powerful drive train, intuitive interface, repeatable/reliable functionality, and easy lace attachment and replacement. “Our original reel had become an integral ingredient for many of our prosthetist customers, so It was imperative that we uphold our reputation and build customer confidence in the performance of the new Click Reel. Our Beta Test involving 30 O&P practitioners who enrolled 40 patients has been invaluable toward that goal,” said Brian Simmons, Click Medical VP Business Development

The Beta Test included testing the device from three perspectives; O& P Practitioners were surveyed regarding the effectiveness of new Click Reel’s functionality; O&P Technicians provided feedback on the ease of fabrication; and Patients together with their practitioners, provided feedback about socket fit, function, ease, and performance. Based on feedback from the three categories of testers, Click Medical ended up making slight modifications to the reel to improve functionality and to further improve installation. They also found ways to improve communication through more detailed instructions.

Para triathlete and amputee Kyle Stepp, is a patient working with Agile Orthopedics’ Medical Director Eric Neufeld as a participant in the Beta Test. “I am very enthusiastic to be involved with creating solutions for amputees to maximize mobility. When I was a new amputee, I experienced a hesitation from prosthetists about trying new things. Amputees hear “This is just the way it is” all too often. This is frustrating because as an amputee, I know my body. I want to be in control of my mobility and my comfort,” he said about his part in the Beta Test. “The O&P industry needs to evaluate and evolve. Click Medical is listening to the needs of the patient and the end-user and they are willing to change, adapt, and evolve to create the best product.”

Click Medical considers the Beta Test to be a success because it improved not only the product but helped to familiarize their customers with the updated technology. “Our product team was directly involved with communicating and working with our Beta Clinicians and their patients. Some of the conversations really challenged us, but the information, and trust, that was generated has been so valuable to us, and we will take that knowledge with us when designing and innovating future products,” says Joe Mahon, Click Medical Co-Founder and Chief Clinical Officer. “It’s amazing how much we can learn when we stop and listen to our customers. They are a creative, smart and innovative bunch, and we’re forever thankful for their time and feedback!”

Attachments

Kyle Stepp Photo: Dakota Cleveland

Click® Reel

CONTACT: Jen Howland Click Medical (970) 846-0822 Marketing@clickmedical.co Paige Boucher Inside|Out Communications (970)291-4155 paige@insideout-pr.com