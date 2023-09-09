Empowering Agency Owners: Your Definitive Guide to Transformative Success by Solomon Thimothy

CHICAGO, Sept. 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Prominent entrepreneur, author, and agency expert Solomon Thimothy, in collaboration with Clickx, is set to release their latest book, ‘Clickx 0-10K SCALE Playbook: The Unconventional Playbook for Scaling Your Agency to 10K/mo and Beyond.’ Drawing from their 17 years of real-world experience, this groundbreaking guide, brought to you by Clickx, is poised to revolutionize the agency landscape. It offers practical insights, proven methods, and actionable steps for achieving unprecedented success.

In the “0-10K SCALE Playbook,” Thimothy leverages his extensive experience to provide readers with a blueprint to transform agency aspirations into concrete achievements. With a blend of expertise and practical guidance, readers will discover strategies to propel their agencies from inception to the 10K milestone and beyond, while avoiding common pitfalls and obstacles.

Thimothy’s approach stands out for its no-nonsense, results-driven focus. “This book is not about theory; it’s about actionable steps that get real results,” said Thimothy. “I’ve distilled my years of experience into a playbook that helps agency owners tackle challenges, amplify growth, and achieve remarkable success.”

“0-10K SCALE Playbook” is set to launch on September 29, 2023, on Amazon and will be available on major online platforms. Visit https://info.clickx.io/10k-secrets to secure your copy.

With a wealth of actionable advice, real-world examples, and insider insights, this book promises to be an indispensable resource for agency owners and aspiring entrepreneurs alike.

The ‘0-10K SCALE Playbook’ not only delves into the intricacies of agency scaling but also includes a collection of valuable bonuses that are integrated into the playbook. From live offer creation and elevator pitch training to growth hacks and lead generation techniques, these bonuses provide a comprehensive toolkit for agency owners seeking to elevate their ventures.

About the Author: Solomon Thimothy is a recognized authority in the agency space, with a track record of guiding hundreds of agency owners to success. With over 17 years of experience, he is dedicated to helping entrepreneurs scale their agencies and achieve their goals. Learn more about Solomon Thimothy at: https://thimothy.com/

About Clickx:

Clickx is the #1 white label digital marketing agency fulfillment platform used by agencies worldwide. Whether you’re looking to start a digital marketing agency , or scale a marketing agency , Clickx provides both software and live support to guide you through the complex process of scaling your agency.

