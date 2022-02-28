Clientless Remote Support Software Industry is Projected to Achieve a Global Market Size of US$ 6.7 Bn by 2032, Finds Fact.MR

Clientless Remote Support Software Market Analysis by Deployment Type (Cloud-based, On-premises), by Device Type (Desktops, Mobile Devices, Tablets), by End-Use Industry, by Region – Global Forecast 2022-2032

ROCKVILLE Md., Feb. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — According to a recently published Fact.MR report, the global Clientless Remote Support Software market is projected to grow at a compound annual rate (CAGR) of 14.5% between 2022 and 2032. The market is expected to reach US$ 6.7 Bn by the end of 2032.

Growth of the global clientless remote support software market is mainly bound by various macro-economic and micro-economic factors. Increasing demand for connected devices is projected to rev up demand for the clientless remote support software globally. Electronic companies are adopting the clientless remote support software to offer the customer care services to the end users irrespective of their location and distances.

Increasing incidences of technical complications at the end user’s interface has revved up demand for immediate solution and support from the IT help-desk. Moreover, various small and large scale companies are also equipping their IT help desk with the clientless remote support software in order to offer solutions and support to the end users at far distances. Surge in demand to offer customer services and support due to technical problems in various companies is projected to fuel demand for the clientless remote support software applications globally.

The global clientless remote support software market accounted for ~1% of the global ICT market in 2021. The global clientless remote support software market is estimated to have an absolute $ opportunity of USD 5.0 Billion during the forecast years of 2022-2032.

Malware Detection Heightening Market Demand

Issues such as firmware software, malware detection, battery optimization etc. are increasing across the firms. Occurrences of malware attacks have increased, thereby leading to enhanced demand for services on end-users gadgets. This is expected to drive the consumption of clientless remote support software by 1/4th or ~25% in the coming years.

The malware attacks are conducted in stealth leading to significant data loss, thereby companies prefer adopting software support to save expenditure on help-desk centers. The IT help desks prefer offering support and solutions to end-users, as the support software can connect without the need to install software and customize the network settings. Due to the above-listed factors, the market for clientless remote support software is estimated to grow by 1.4X in coming years.

Key Segments Covered in the Clientless Remote Support Software Industry Survey

By Deployment Type, Global Clientless Remote Support Software Market is segmented as: Cloud-based Clientless Remote Support Software On-premises Clientless Remote Support Software

By Device Type, Global Clientless Remote Support Software Market is segmented as : Desktops Mobile Devices Tablets



By End-Use Industry, Global Clientless Remote Support Software Market is segmented as : Education Industry Healthcare Industry IT & Telecom Industry Retail Industry Government BFSI Customer Care Centres Defense Industry Others



By Region, Global Clientless Remote Support Software Market is segmented as : North America Latin America Europe East Asia South Asia Oceania MEA



Competitive Landscape

The global clientless remote support software market is highly fragmented and competitive owing to the existence of many domestic and regional players. Various marketing strategies are adopted by key players such as mergers and acquisitions, expansions, collaborations and partnerships.

Francisco Partners and Evergreen Coast Capital acquired a leading cloud services provider, LogMeIn in 2020. The comprehensive portfolio is helping millions of customers to collaborate and connect from anywhere, along with managing assets, in tandem with supporting employees and consumers to secure their digital identities in a virtual world.

RSupport Inc., in 2021 collaborated with Jiran Jigyo Soft and it established Colabox, a joint video conference room in the Incubation Center of Gangwon Provincial University. Moreover, it help supply call centre solutions for telecommuting to Snet and also signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) in 2021, with LG Electronics for business cooperation at a global level providing all-in-one video conferencing solutions.

Key players in the Clientless Remote Support Software Market

Adobe

Ascertia

DocuFirst

DocuSign Inc.

Entrust Datacard Corporation

Wolters Kluwer N.V

Kofax Inc.

Nintex U.K Ltd.

OneSpan

eDOC Innovations

Sales to Remain High Through PC/Laptop Products

As the requirement to offer IT solutions and support to the customers arises, demand for deploying these applications through cloud-based services is projected to remain high. In terms of revenue, the could-based deployment type segment is projected to witness highest growth, representing for more than US$ 600 Mn by 2026-end. During the forecast period, the cloud-based deployment segment is projected to reflect a robust CAGR.

On the basis of end use industry, the IT & Telecom end use industry segment is projected to reflect a significant CAGR over the forecast period. However, the BFSI end use industry segment is projected to generate significant revenues, representing more than US$ 50 Mn by 2017-end.

Based on device type, the smartphone device type segment is projected to reflect the highest CAGR during the forecast period. In contrary, the PC/Laptop device type segment is projected to witness robust revenue growth, representing more than US$ 300 Mn by 2026-end.

