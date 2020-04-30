Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / Clifford Law Offices Files Complaint on Behalf of Woman Severely Injured by Foul Ball at Cubs Game

Clifford Law Offices Files Complaint on Behalf of Woman Severely Injured by Foul Ball at Cubs Game

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 29 mins ago

Chicago, IL, April 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Clifford Law Offices filed a complaint against Major League Baseball (MLB) and the Chicago Cubs for her permanent injuries she suffered as a result of a foul ball that struck her at a game against the New York Mets on Aug. 27, 2018.

Laiah Zuniga, 28, was sitting in Club Box seats just six rows up from the field when a foul ball struck her face as she chatted with a friend during the fifth inning when a Mets player was up to bat. Zuniga suffered permanent injuries to her eyesight, smell, taste, teeth as well as frequent bloody noses. She also suffered a spider fracture under both eyes that extends down her face.

“Major League Baseball and the Cubs were aware that severe injuries from foul balls could happen to its fans sitting in rows near the field because it had happened many times before,” said Tracy Brammeier, attorney at Clifford Law Offices representing Zuniga. “Just late last year the MLB announced that all 30 teams would extend netting from foul pole to foul pole this year, but it’s too late for Laiah.”

The complaint filed on April 28, 2020, in Cook County Circuit Court alleges that more than 1,700 fans are injured by baseballs entering the stands at a high rate of speed. Clifford Law Offices filed a similar lawsuit against MLB and the Cubs in 2017 on behalf of a Schaumburg man who was blinded in one eye when a foul ball struck him at Wrigley Field. That case is still in litigation.

For further information, please contact Clifford Law Offices Communications Partners Pamela Sakowicz Menaker at 847-721-0909 (cell).

To learn more about Clifford Law Offices, click here.

About Clifford Law Offices

Since 1984, Clifford Law Offices has been dedicated to serving the needs of clients in the Chicago area and throughout the nation. Clifford Law Offices is an internationally-recognized trial firm that concentrates in aviation, transportation, personal injury, medical negligence, product liability law, mass torts and class actions. The firm also has developed a reputation in class action litigation and whistleblower cases as well as commercial litigation cases.

The National Law Journal named Clifford Law Offices one of the 50 Elite Law Firms in the country, the only firm in Chicago to be awarded this distinction. The National Law Journal also has named the firm as one of the top 10 Litigation Boutiques in the country. Clifford Law Offices repeatedly has been listed in U.S. News & World Report’s publication announcing the Best Law firms in the country.

CONTACT: Pamela Sakowicz Menaker
Clifford Law Offices
847-721-0909
[email protected]
GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2020, All Rights Reserved.