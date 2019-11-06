Breaking News
Home / Top News / Clifford Law Offices Obtains Record $101 Million Verdict for Brain Damaged Baby

Clifford Law Offices Obtains Record $101 Million Verdict for Brain Damaged Baby

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 14 mins ago

Chicago, IL, Nov. 05, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — A team of medical malpractice lawyers at Clifford Law Offices obtained a record $101 million on behalf of a baby who was brain damaged at birth at West Suburban Medical Center in Oak Park.

Following a month-long trial, Keith A. Hebeisen, Bradley M. Cosgrove, Sarah F. King and Charles R. Haskins obtained the record verdict on behalf of now five-year-old Gerald Sallis who was brain damaged at birth when his external fetal monitoring strips were ignored for six hours. Experts on behalf of the plaintiff testified that he would have been born a normal baby if hospital nurses and other medical personnel would have alerted doctors to the abnormalities and performed an emergency C-section.

“There was a complete lack of communication and proper care for this new mother and her newborn,” Hebeisen said following the verdict. “All of the signs were present that this baby needed help and no one cared.”

The case was tried before Cook County Circuit Court Judge Robert E. Senechalle, Jr., at the Daley Center before a six-man-six-woman jury that deliberated six hours. The previous record in Illinois was $53 million for a baby born with brain damage in 2016.

“The jury was attentive throughout the entire trial and understood some very complicated medical concepts in order to achieve justice for little Gerald,” Cosgrove said following the trial. “We are appreciative that Gerald will now get the lifelong, 24/7 care that he needs for the rest of his life.”

Plaintiffs’ experts testified that Gerald is expected to live a normal life span. He cannot speak or take care of himself in any way. The delivery occurred on Aug. 9, 2014.

“To see this young child now suffer every minute of every day when he should be playing on a playground in kindergarten is a terrible thing,” King said, who delivered the opening statements in the case. “The jury, though, followed the evidence and the court’s instructions in giving Gerald what he deserves.”

The lawsuit was brought on behalf of his mother, Tequila Sallis, Gerald’s mother. Gerald was her first born.

Click here to view the complaint.
Click here to view the statement from Tequila Snow.
Click here to view photos of Gerald Sallis and the verdict conference. 

For further information, please contact Clifford Law Offices Communications Partner Pamela Sakowicz Menaker at 847-721-0909 (cell). [email protected]

www.CliffordLaw.com

CONTACT: Pamela Sakowicz Menaker
Clifford Law Offices
847-721-0909
[email protected]
GlobeNewswire

GlobeNewswire

GlobeNewswire,is one of the world's largest newswire distribution networks, specializing in the delivery of corporate press releases financial disclosures and multimedia content to the media, investment community, individual investors and the general public.
GlobeNewswire

Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)

Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2019, All Rights Reserved.