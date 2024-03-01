Two left-wing climate activists have been hit with felony charges after defacing the U.S. Constitution’s display case.
The Department of Justice announced on Friday that Donald Zepeda of Maryland and Jackson Green of Utah have been charged with felony destruction of government property following a climate change stunt that involved dumping red powder on the encasement protecting the U.S. Constitution in the National Archives Rotunda.
“The National Archives Rotunda is
