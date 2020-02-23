Climate change gets first mention in G20 finance communique of Trump era: sources

Finance officials from the world’s 20 biggest economies (G20) on Sunday agreed the wording of a final communique that includes a reference to climate change for the first time in U.S. President Donald Trump’s administration, G20 diplomatic sources said.
