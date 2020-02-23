Climate change gets first mention in G20 finance communique of Trump era

Finance officials from the world’s 20 biggest economies (G20) on Sunday referenced climate change in their final communique for the first time in U.S. President Donald Trump’s administration, but stopped short of calling it a major risk to the economy.
Latest posts by Reuters News (see all)
- Austria stops train from Italy due to coronavirus suspects: report - February 23, 2020
- Despite attacks, Sanders’ Medicare for All boosts early-state triumphs - February 23, 2020
- Democratic rivals try to slow Sanders after big Nevada win - February 23, 2020