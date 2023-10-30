The values-based community bank moves to a larger, permanent home

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla., Oct. 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Climate First Bank , the world’s first FDIC-insured community bank founded to combat the climate crisis, officially relocated its St. Petersburg headquarters to 182 37th Ave. N, near the Northeast Park shopping center. Cutting-edge, sustainable retrofits to the 5,781-square-foot building are currently underway and will feature 49.8-kW of solar panels, 4 EV fast-charging stations and more. Renderings can be viewed HERE .

Targeting completion in mid-2024, the project is pursuing LEED for Commercial Interiors Platinum certification, and through optimizing energy efficient design and investing in solar photovoltaics is designed to be net-zero energy. Tackling the carbon footprint of the bank head-on, rather than building a new building, Climate First Bank has chosen to retrofit the existing structure to reduce the overall carbon footprint of its real estate portfolio.

“Our initial location was always meant to be temporary as the historic home was not ideally suited for a bank,” said Ken LaRoe, CEO and Founder of Climate First Bank. “I’m excited to move Climate First Bank into our permanent home where we can continue to lay down roots, grow our team and boost our already significant presence in St. Petersburg.”

Climate First Bank plans to lease part of the building to a still-to-be-named tenant. For now, the bank will conduct all business and current operations in the leased space until renovations to the bank section are finished. From there, Climate First Bank plans to commemorate the completed renovations with a community celebration.

Stay tuned for more updates and visit climatefirstbank.com to learn more.

About Climate First Bank

Climate First Bank is a values-based community bank offering a complete, full-service portfolio of simple and easy-to-use traditional banking products. These products are powered by high technology to meet the expectations of today’s consumers. In addition to offering standard banking services, the company places a special emphasis on non-governmental organizations (NGOs) and businesses committed to sustainability. Eco-conscious customers will find dedicated loan options for solar photovoltaic (PV), energy retrofits and infrastructure to help combat the climate crisis. Member FDIC.