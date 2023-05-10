The values-based bank will comply with Florida law and continue to uplift communities with its environmental and social impact

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla., May 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Climate First Bank , the world’s first FDIC-insured commercial bank founded to combat the climate crisis, will comply with House Bill 3 despite being disappointed in the recent passing of the new Florida law. In response to this legislation, the bank will do away with their exclusionary list. The values-based bank remains dedicated to creating positive change, preserving the environment and uplifting the communities it serves through its philanthropic efforts and specialized banking services.

“Climate First Bank is committed to being a force for good and upholding the values promised to its shareholders, depositors and stakeholders,” said CEO and founder Ken LaRoe. “Enacting positive social and environmental impact is a part of our DNA. We treat our people like we would want to be treated. We leave situations and communities better than we found them. We restore natural environments and are cultivating lasting change. As a certified B Corporation, member of Florida for Good, 1% for the Planet and other organizations, we ensure that Climate First Bank does not just talk the talk, but passionately walk the walk.”

Climate First Bank operates an industry-best solar loan program , which aids Florida residents in applying for solar energy financing with no dealer fees. The bank also provides specialized commercial financing solutions to address the damaging effects of climate change in Florida. Climate First Bank offers convenient account options to all consumers and businesses with the assurance that the funds they deposit will be redeployed to finance projects making a positive environmental and social impact in the community.

About Climate First Bank

Climate First Bank is a values-based community bank offering a complete, full-service portfolio of simple and easy-to-use traditional banking products. These products are powered by high technology to meet the expectations of today’s consumers. In addition to offering standard banking services, the company places a special emphasis on non-governmental organizations (NGOs) and businesses committed to sustainability. Eco-conscious customers will find dedicated loan options for solar photovoltaic (PV), energy retrofits and infrastructure to help combat the climate crisis. Member FDIC.