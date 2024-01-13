Climate protesters continue appearing on the campaign trail in Iowa, this time disrupting a town hall Friday night held by Republican presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy.

At least six protesters were spotted attempting to shout down the biotech entrepreneur at an event in West Des Moines, some of them holding signs that read “Vivek: Climate Criminal.”

“The planet is on fire!” the protesters chanted. Others shouted “Vivek is a liar!”

