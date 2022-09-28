Climate Transition Pathways (CTP) strengthens Governance Committee with appointment of RMI

LONDON, Sept. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — WTW (NASDAQ: WTW) today announced the appointment of RMI (formerly Rocky Mountain Institute) as a Governance Committee Member for the Climate Transition Pathways (CTP) accreditation framework. Based in the US, RMI enables the governance committee to have a truly global approach to helping companies transition to a low carbon economy.

RMI is an independent nonprofit organization which transforms global energy systems through market-driven solutions to align with a 1.5°C future and secure a clean, prosperous, zero-carbon future.

Today’s appointment follows on from the announcements of other third party groups including Volans, a consultancy responsible for the Bankers for Net Zero initiative, and the Climate Bonds Initiative (CBI), a global investment organization committed to climate resilience who joined the CTP Governance Committee last year. The Committee will utilize the Assessment for Low Carbon Transition (ACT) methodology and map the output to a robust accreditation model aligned to the Paris Agreement along with other science-based targets. Organisations that meet these principals can achieve accreditation to ensure continued access to insurance capacity and capital to help them meet low-carbon commitments.

Adam Garrard, Global Head of Risk & Broking, WTW, said: “The new geopolitical landscape and the mounting momentum towards achieving Net Zero emissions targets is driving increased interest in moving to a low carbon economy. Today’s announcement further supports a managed transition. But as we have seen, geopolitical events are driving this transition at an accelerated pace. Broadening the global reach of third party groups as part of the CTP initiative can only help organisations to make that transition.”

Kaitlin Crouch-Hess, Director at RMI’s Center for Climate-Aligned Finance, said: “RMI is working to accelerate the global financial sector’s transition to climate alignment and the financing of a just, equitable, and secure zero-carbon future. Through this exciting opportunity with CTP, we aim to help accredited, climate-focused organizations access financing across both the Global North and Global South.”

About WTW

At WTW (NASDAQ: WTW), we provide data-driven, insight-led solutions in the areas of people, risk and capital. Leveraging the global view and local expertise of our colleagues serving 140 countries and markets, we help organizations sharpen their strategy, enhance organizational resilience, motivate their workforce and maximize performance.

Working shoulder to shoulder with our clients, we uncover opportunities for sustainable success—and provide perspective that moves you.

Learn more at wtwco.com.

About RMI

RMI is an independent nonprofit founded in 1982 that transforms global energy systems through market-driven solutions to align with a 1.5°C future and secure a clean, prosperous, zero-carbon future for all. We work in the world’s most critical geographies and engage businesses, policymakers, communities, and NGOs to identify and scale energy system interventions that will cut greenhouse gas emissions at least 50 percent by 2030. RMI has offices in Basalt and Boulder, Colorado; New York City; Oakland, California; Washington, D.C.; and Beijing. More information on RMI can be found on www.rmi.org or by following us on Twitter @RockyMtnInst .

Media contacts

WTW

Sarah Booker: +44 7917 722040

sarah.booker@willistowerswatson.com

RMI

Meriah Jamieson

Mjamieson@rmi.org