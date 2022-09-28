Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / Climate Transition Pathways (CTP) strengthens Governance Committee with appointment of RMI

Climate Transition Pathways (CTP) strengthens Governance Committee with appointment of RMI

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 2 mins ago

LONDON, Sept. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — WTW (NASDAQ: WTW) today announced the appointment of RMI (formerly Rocky Mountain Institute) as a Governance Committee Member for the Climate Transition Pathways (CTP) accreditation framework. Based in the US, RMI enables the governance committee to have a truly global approach to helping companies transition to a low carbon economy.

RMI is an independent nonprofit organization which transforms global energy systems through market-driven solutions to align with a 1.5°C future and secure a clean, prosperous, zero-carbon future.

Today’s appointment follows on from the announcements of other third party groups including Volans, a consultancy responsible for the Bankers for Net Zero initiative, and the Climate Bonds Initiative (CBI), a global investment organization committed to climate resilience who joined the CTP Governance Committee last year. The Committee will utilize the Assessment for Low Carbon Transition (ACT) methodology and map the output to a robust accreditation model aligned to the Paris Agreement along with other science-based targets. Organisations that meet these principals can achieve accreditation to ensure continued access to insurance capacity and capital to help them meet low-carbon commitments.

Adam Garrard, Global Head of Risk & Broking, WTW, said: “The new geopolitical landscape and the mounting momentum towards achieving Net Zero emissions targets is driving increased interest in moving to a low carbon economy. Today’s announcement further supports a managed transition. But as we have seen, geopolitical events are driving this transition at an accelerated pace. Broadening the global reach of third party groups as part of the CTP initiative can only help organisations to make that transition.”

Kaitlin Crouch-Hess, Director at RMI’s Center for Climate-Aligned Finance, said: “RMI is working to accelerate the global financial sector’s transition to climate alignment and the financing of a just, equitable, and secure zero-carbon future. Through this exciting opportunity with CTP, we aim to help accredited, climate-focused organizations access financing across both the Global North and Global South.”

About WTW
At WTW (NASDAQ: WTW), we provide data-driven, insight-led solutions in the areas of people, risk and capital. Leveraging the global view and local expertise of our colleagues serving 140 countries and markets, we help organizations sharpen their strategy, enhance organizational resilience, motivate their workforce and maximize performance.

Working shoulder to shoulder with our clients, we uncover opportunities for sustainable success—and provide perspective that moves you.

Learn more at wtwco.com.

About RMI
RMI is an independent nonprofit founded in 1982 that transforms global energy systems through market-driven solutions to align with a 1.5°C future and secure a clean, prosperous, zero-carbon future for all. We work in the world’s most critical geographies and engage businesses, policymakers, communities, and NGOs to identify and scale energy system interventions that will cut greenhouse gas emissions at least 50 percent by 2030. RMI has offices in Basalt and Boulder, Colorado; New York City; Oakland, California; Washington, D.C.; and Beijing. More information on RMI can be found on www.rmi.org or by following us on Twitter @RockyMtnInst.

Media contacts

WTW
Sarah Booker: +44 7917 722040
sarah.booker@willistowerswatson.com

RMI
Meriah Jamieson
Mjamieson@rmi.org

 

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2022, All Rights Reserved.