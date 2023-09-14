SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — ClimateAi, one of the fastest-growing climate resilience software service providers, today announced the expansion of its presence in Japan with a new partnership with Gradient Consulting, a leading Asia Pacific Go-to-Market consultancy.

This expansion reflects ClimateAi’s commitment to meeting the growing demand for climate resilience services in the Japanese market. ClimateAi helps businesses identify the actions needed today to adapt to the climate change disruptions of tomorrow, as well as new opportunities that may arise as a result. As severe climate change-fueled heat waves hit the country this summer — breaking historical records and increasing the risk of strained power infrastructure and transportation disruptions — ClimateAi is well-poised to enable Japanese companies and agencies to anticipate and minimize near- and long-term climate risk exposure.

Following ClimateAi’s recent closing of an oversubscribed $22 million Series B fundraising round, as well as the fivefold growth in annual recurring revenue and a four-fold increase in customers in the past 18 months, the company’s expansion in Japan is another step towards achieving its vision of climate-proofing the global economy. By leveraging its in-depth industry expertise and collaboration with Gradient Consulting, ClimateAi aims to set a new standard for climate resilience across Japan’s thriving industrial landscape.

ClimateAi CEO Himanshu Gupta, who recently at Tokyo’s leading investment event, the annual Geodesic Forum, said: “Our strategic expansion aligns perfectly with our vision to drive innovation and create lasting partnerships that benefit our clients and the industry as a whole. We are excited to strengthen our presence in this dynamic market and bring our world-class solutions closer to our valued customers.”

Through the partnership with Gradient Consulting and this strategic expansion, ClimateAi will not only enhance accessibility for local clientele but also empower its team to tailor its offerings better to cater to Japan’s distinct market trends and preferences.

ABOUT CLIMATEAI:

ClimateAi is a technology company focused on using machine learning and AI to address climate change. The San Francisco-based company is made up of a team of passionate entrepreneurs, scientists, and engineers who all believe that climate change is the most important problem of our generation. Its platform combines advanced analytics with data from multiple sources to generate actionable insights for policymakers, businesses, and other stakeholders to help build resilience against the effects of climate change.

For more information, please visit: https://www.climate.ai

ABOUT GRADIENT CONSULTING:

Gradient Consulting is a leading Asia Pacific Go-to-Market consultancy specializing in accelerating revenue growth for early to mid-stage U.S. AI technology startups backed by top venture capital firms.

For more information, please visit: www.gradientconsult.com .

