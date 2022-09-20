ClimateAi expands partnership with Nuveen Natural Capital, launches new Task Force on Climate-Related Financial Disclosures (TCFD) reporting platform

Amid growing climate risks, leading global asset manager expands relationship with San Francisco-based climate risk company to manage climate and water-driven risks and opportunities for its over $10 Bn AUM of global holdings.

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — ClimateAi, an AI-powered platform used by large enterprises to evaluate and mitigate climate risk in their supply chains, today announced an expanded relationship with Nuveen Natural Capital, a premier global agricultural and timberland-focused asset manager. ClimateAi will become its primary climate and water risk platform, helping Nuveen assess how climate change will shape both risks and emerging opportunities across over 2 million acres of land holdings globally and beyond to new potential investments.

As climate change accelerates, and both market and regulatory pressure on climate risk grow, ClimateAi today also announced the launch of its new Task Force on Climate-Related Financial Disclosures (TCFD)-aligned reporting platform for climate risks. TCFD, an organization that developed the gold standard of rules to guide climate-related financial risk disclosures, is the basis of a new proposal by the US government mandating public companies to report on their climate risks. Similar regulation has already come into force in the UK, Japan, New Zealand, and other markets — dragging the financial sector’s consideration of systemic climate risk, or lack-thereof, into the spotlight. ClimateAi’s platform compiles metrics used to assess climate and water risks and opportunities over the short-, medium-, and long-term, and provides insights along these dimensions on the user’s business, strategy, and financial planning. The 1-click report generation tool of a detailed climate risk assessment for all locations across multiple climate change scenarios can be shared with customers and investors looking to understand the company’s resilience to climate change.

“These announcements signal a new era in climate risk for companies,” said Himanshu Gupta, CEO of ClimateAi. “Companies can no longer afford to not factor climate change and water issues into their operational decisions and strategic planning. We’re proud to work with Nuveen Natural Capital to help them understand current and future climate risks, in order to both adapt to an increasingly unstable climate and get ahead in this new business landscape. We’re excited to launch a new tool to help all interested companies do the same.”

ClimateAi provides visibility into climate and water risks with its Enterprise Climate Planning (ECP) platform that uses AI to help companies make optimal decisions around the weather and climate, anywhere from hours to 40 years out. From drought to precipitation to extreme heat to frost risk and more, the platform is unparalleled in the industry, as its technology reduces uncertainty on long-term forecasts by 85% on average relative to the best available alternative models. It generates significant alpha for customers who can optimize supply chain management — from production planning to demand estimation to inventory management — as well as identifies new locations for climate-smart expansions on long-term timescales. Adding a TCFD-reporting layer will help companies to align with new regulatory requirements, avoid risk, and take advantage of market headwinds that benefit companies acting on climate change today, such as Nuveen. Nuveen, the investment management arm of TIAA, has grown to become one of the largest farmland asset managers, with $7.7bn under management, including the $1.5bn of timberland assets formerly managed by GreenWood Resources.

In comments last year to The Wall Street Journal , the CEO of Nuveen Natural Capital, Martin Davies, provided a window into NNC’s utilization of ClimateAi’s platform, explaining, “The startup, which was founded in 2017 and trains its climate-risk system on long-range global climate models, found that climate over the next few years wouldn’t be optimal for the crop’s success in certain regions NNC was diligencing assets.”

ClimateAi helps companies better manage climate risk with actionable intelligence to design and protect global supply chains. Leveraging proprietary AI modeling, ClimateAi delivers unmatched weather and climate predictions and conversion into business impact that set a new industry standard for accuracy, precision and scale. Its first-of-its-kind enterprise climate planning platform quantifies climate impacts, providing business-specific insights, reducing risk, and creating new value opportunities for its customers. Headquartered in San Francisco, ClimateAi is committed to working with industry leaders to standardize climate risk assessments across supply chains to help businesses adapt and bring climate resilience to our global economy.

Nuveen Natural Capital, a TIAA company, is a land-focused asset management platform. Combining expertise across farmland and timberland investment specialists, we have over 35 years of land-based investing experience. With $9.4 billion of assets under management and 3 million acres across 600 properties in 10 countries, our platform is equipped to deliver investment solutions to protect and enhance nature, climate and people.

