Wagram Climavision radar installation in Wagram, NC

LOUISVILLE, Ky. and RALEIGH, N.C., Feb. 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — A decades-old gap in weather radar coverage across much of North Carolina is now closed, thanks to three new radars installed by Climavision, a climate-tech data pioneer. This month, the company’s new radar in Wagram, 90 miles Southwest of Raleigh, joins their other recent installations near Charlotte and High Point.

Since the 1990s, the National Weather Service has monitored severe weather over North Carolina using NEXRAD S-band radars. However, gaps can exist between these systems as the radar beam moves higher in the atmosphere the further it gets from the radar location. This leaves some areas – including Charlotte, the Piedmont Triad and much of Central North Carolina – exposed to weather phenomena that often happens in the lower atmosphere such as flash flooding, sleet, ice, and tornadoes.

Numerous efforts to add more government radars in North Carolina have failed to secure funding, while increasingly volatile weather has made the need even more critical. That’s why Climavision stepped in with a state-of-the-art private sector solution to fill the gap.

Climavision’s dual-polarization, X-Band weather radar is designed specifically to fill these gaps to provide the highest resolution view of what’s happening nearest to the ground. While all warnings and notices will continue to come through official National Weather Service channels, the system will provide critical visibility enabling commercial forecasters and emergency officials to better plan, prepare, and respond to volatile weather situations.

“Any gap in radar coverage is significant, because it could potentially put lives and property at risk,” said Chris Goode, co-founder and CEO of Climavision. “The gap in North Carolina covers more than three million people, which is why our first radar went in near Charlotte. But there are many other parts of the country that will benefit from this technology as the network expands.”

Climavision radar installation in Wagram, NC

Scotland County EMA expects to have real-time data from the new radar in Wagram within 4-6 weeks, and Climavision is already at work on additional radars in other states. The company plans to have 30 radars operational by the end of the year, scaling the network to more than 200, covering low-level gaps across the country.

About Climavision

Climavision brings together the power of a proprietary, high resolution weather radar and satellite network, combined with advanced weather prediction modelling and decades of industry expertise, to close significant weather observation gaps and drastically improve forecast speed and accuracy. Climavision’s revolutionary new approach to climate technology is poised to help reduce the economic risks of volatile weather on companies, governments, and communities alike. Climavision is backed by The Rise Fund, the world’s largest global impact platform committed to achieving measurable, positive social and environmental outcomes alongside competitive financial returns. The company is headquartered in Louisville, KY, with research and development operations in Raleigh, NC. To learn more, visit www.Climavision.com.

