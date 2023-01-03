Climb Channel Solutions now offers SupremeRAID™ NVMe/NVMeoF next generation RAID controller, enabling maximum flexibility, best-in-class data protection, and superior SSD performance for high-intensity workloads

EATONTOWN, N.J., Jan. 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Graid Technology, creators of award-winning SupremeRAID™ for PCIe Gen 3 and Gen 4 deployments, today announced its partnership with Climb Channel Solutions, an international specialty technology distributor and wholly-owned subsidiary of Climb Global Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: CLMB). Climb’s specialized focus is uniquely positioned to deliver emerging and disruptive technologies to VARs and MSPs. Starting immediately Graid Technology customers and partners will be able to purchase SupremeRAID™ next-generation NVMe/NVMeoF storage solutions directly through Climb Channel Solutions.

“We are pleased to partner with Climb Channel Solutions to offer flexible, easy-to-configure IT infrastructure solutions that drive technology forward while delivering our customers a competitive advantage in the market,” said Leander Yu, CEO and President of Graid Technology. “SupremeRAID™ unparalleled RAID capabilities joined with Climb’s world-class support, pre-sales services, and global fulfillment capabilities, are how our customers will maintain a competitive advantage in the market.”

As part of the Climb Channel Solutions portfolio, Graid Technology offers flexible, easy-to-configure IT infrastructure solutions that deliver the speed, ease of use, flexibility, and total cost of ownership (TCO) the market demands for the future of high-performance workloads. SupremeRAID™ directly processes I/O out of path to deliver unparalleled throughput and free up CPU resources for high performance applications – enabling superior NVMe/NVMeoF performance in AI-accelerated compute, all-flash arrays, HPC applications, and traditional IT applications.

“Speed of throughput, fast access without bottlenecks, increased performance, and overall cost savings are critical to running every business,” says Dale Foster, President of Climb Channel Solutions. “With Graid’s SupremeRAID™ technology we will be providing the tools that can mediate the bottleneck of storage infrastructure. Climb is proud to be partnering with Graid Technology.”

Learn more about SupremeRAID™ by Graid Technology here. Those interested in distribution services and solutions should contact Climb by phone at +1.800.847.7078 (US), or +1.888.523.7777 (Canada), or by email at sales@climbcs.com

About Climb Channel Solutions and Climb Global Solutions

Climb Channel Solutions is a global specialty IT distributor for emerging technology vendors with solutions for Security, Data Management, Connectivity, Storage & HCI, Virtualization & Cloud and Software & ALM. Climb provides vendors access to thousands of VARs, MSPs, CSPs and other resellers. Climb holds an IT-70 GSA contract vehicle that provides resellers and vendors with a competitive edge within the Public Sector. Climb is a wholly owned subsidiary of Climb Global Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: CLIMB). Read more at www.climbcs.com, call 1- 800-847-7078, and follow us on LinkedIn.

About Graid Technology

Graid Technology is headquartered in Silicon Valley, California with an office in Ontario, CA, and an R&D center in Taipei, Taiwan. Graid technology’s SupremeRAID™ performance is breaking world records as the first NVMe and NVMeoF RAID card to unlock the full potential of your SSD performance: a single SupremeRAID™ card delivers 19 million IOPS and 110GB/s of throughput. For more information visit www.graidtech.com or connect with us on Twitter or LinkedIn.

