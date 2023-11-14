EATONTOWN, N.J., Nov. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Climb Channel Solutions, an international specialty technology distributor and wholly owned subsidiary of Climb Global Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: CLMB), is excited to announce the launch of a partnership with Kiteworks, which enables organizations to unify, track, control, and secure sensitive content communications in one platform.

The Kiteworks-enabled Private Content Network allows public and private sector organizations to send, share, receive, and store sensitive content from a single platform. The new Compliance Era demands a different approach that integrates compliance and security and applies advanced governance and security tracking and controls to protect sensitive content. Kiteworks achieves this through content-based risk policy enforcement aligned with NIST CSF.

“The addition of Climb Channel Solutions as a Kiteworks Channel First Partner enables Kiteworks to accelerate our go-to-market programs by leveraging their extensive network and distribution capabilities,” said David Byrnes, VP of Worldwide Channel at Kiteworks. “The strategic alliance taps our leadership position in delivering content-defined zero-day digital rights management with Climb Channel Solutions’ focus on the sale and support of emerging technologies through thousands of global resellers. The partnership also enables more Kiteworks partners and customers to consolidate their file and data communications onto one platform for centralized policy risk management.”

This collaboration will enable Climb Channel Solutions’ extensive global network to access a Private Content Network that is built with compliance in mind. Together, they will deliver their shared values of ease of use and efficiency to resellers and their customers.

“As a distributor of emerging technology, it is important to continue to expand our offerings with vendors that provide tools to meet industry trends,” says Dale Foster, CEO of Climb Channel Solutions. “Adding Kiteworks to our main line card builds on our current security offerings with a focus on maintaining compliance. We can now offer our resellers and their customers a security platform, authorized by FedRAMP, with secure file sharing and transfer, and email data communications.”

About Climb Channel Solutions and Climb Global Solutions

Climb Channel Solutions is a global specialty IT distributor for emerging technology vendors with solutions for Security, Data Management, Connectivity, Storage & HCI, Virtualization & Cloud and Software & ALM. Climb provides vendors access to thousands of VARs, MSPs, CSPs and other resellers. Climb holds an IT-70 GSA contract vehicle that provides resellers and vendors with a competitive edge within the Public Sector. Climb is a wholly owned subsidiary of Climb Global Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: CLMB). Read more at www.ClimbCS.com, call 1- 800-847-7078, and follow us on LinkedIn.

About Kiteworks

Kiteworks’ mission is to empower organizations to effectively manage risk in every send, share, receive, and save of sensitive content. The Kiteworks platform provides customers with a Private Content Network that delivers content governance, compliance, and protection. The platform unifies, tracks, controls, and secures sensitive content moving within, into, and out of their organization, significantly improving risk management and ensuring regulatory compliance on all sensitive content communications. Headquartered in Silicon Valley, Kiteworks protects over 35 million end users for over 3,800 global enterprises and government agencies.

