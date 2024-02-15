EATONTOWN, N.J., Feb. 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Climb Channel Solutions, an international specialty technology distributor and wholly owned subsidiary of Climb Global Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: CLMB) is excited to announce their partnership with Panzura, an award-winning, hybrid, multi-cloud, end-to-end data management platform, with the signing of a worldwide contract.

Through this partnership, Panzura will utilize Climb Channel Solutions’ network of partners to build relationships and accelerate the company’s growth as a channel-first organization. Climb will be working with and onboarding 99% of Panzura’s current DVARs to grow their business. Current resellers of Panzura will be able to take advantage of Climb’s fast, agile, and flexible business model, as well as a full stack of solutions with over 100 vetted vendors. Climb’s existing resellers can look forward to enhancing their solution stack with Panzura, which provides unstructured data mobility, access, security, and control through a single, global file system.

“At Panzura, our focus has always been on solving complex data challenges while being incredibly easy to do business with,” said Dan Waldschmidt, CEO, Panzura. “Partnering with Climb Channel Solutions will enable us to bring radical productivity to new organizations by delivering seamless end-to-end data management and protection to their most valuable asset: data.”

The Panzura Platform simplifies data management and data center consolidation, improving secure access, empowering collaboration, and letting you drive better fiscal outcomes faster than ever. Climb’s resellers and their customers will benefit from Panzura’s proven technology, fast path to infrastructure modernization, and its added layers of ransomware resilience as they move more workloads to the cloud.

“We are proud to partner with Panzura as their first and sole distributor as they expand their presence in the channel,” said Dale Foster, CEO of Climb Channel Solutions. “Panzura’s existing resellers will quickly see the benefit of working with Climb and becoming a part of our partner ecosystem. Adding Panzura’s platform enables our resellers to provide their customers with an innovative cloud-native data protection and management platform.”

About Climb Channel Solutions and Climb Global Solutions

Climb Channel Solutions is a global specialty IT distributor for emerging technology vendors with solutions for Security, Data Management, Connectivity, Storage & HCI, Virtualization & Cloud and Software & ALM. Climb provides vendors access to thousands of VARs, MSPs, CSPs and other resellers. Climb holds an IT-70 GSA contract vehicle that provides resellers and vendors with a competitive edge within the Public Sector. Climb is a wholly owned subsidiary of Climb Global Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: CLMB). Read more at www.ClimbCS.com , call 1- 800-847-7078, and follow us on LinkedIn .

About Panzura

Panzura, a leading innovator in global file systems and hybrid cloud data management, helps distributed organizations increase productivity by optimizing digital asset visibility, access, sharing, and storage cost. Its award-winning Panzura CloudFS platform enables IT infrastructure, operations, and security leaders to meet ever-changing demands including for ransomware resilience. With Panzura, the exponential growth of unstructured data reveals clear opportunities for diverse industries—Architecture, Engineering, and Construction; Healthcare Imaging; Legal; Manufacturing; Media & Entertainment; and others. Learn how Panzura solves your most critical data challenges at www.panzura.com.