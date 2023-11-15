EATONTOWN, N.J., Nov. 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Climb Channel Solutions, an international specialty technology distributor and wholly owned subsidiary of Climb Global Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: CLMB) was named a 2023 CDW Partner of the Year. CDW’s Partner of the Year Awards, were presented on Nov. 9 during the 2023 CDW Partner Summit in Las Vegas, honoring CDW partners that represent the power of modern, customer-first partnerships and provided exemplary products, programs, solutions and services to support CDW and its customers throughout the year.

“Each year during CDW’s Partner Summit, we look forward to celebrating the outstanding efforts of our partner community. We are excited to honor our 2023 CDW Partner of the Year award recipients and their efforts to empower our mutual customers with industry-leading solutions and services together,” said Aletha Noonan, senior vice president of product and partner management. “We congratulate Climb Channel Solutions and thank them for their continued commitment to CDW and representing the winning formula for modern partnerships.”

“Climb is thrilled to be a Partner of the Year award winner, “said Dale Foster, CEO of Climb Channel Solutions. “We are proud of our partnership with CDW for over 20 years. We are grateful for this recognition, and we look forward to building on this success in years to come.

CDW Partner of the Year Awards are based on input from CDW’s sales team and other departments such as product and partner management, marketing and integrated technology solutions. Additional selection criteria include growth of the partners’ sales through CDW, overall profitability at CDW and market strategy alignment.

The individual award winners were chosen for their outstanding leadership and for providing excellent service to CDW’s coworkers, customers and communities.

About Climb Channel Solutions

Climb Channel Solutions is a global specialty IT distributor for emerging technology vendors with solutions for Security, Data Management, Connectivity, Storage & HCI, Virtualization & Cloud and Software & ALM. Climb provides vendors access to thousands of VARs, MSPs, CSPs and other resellers. Climb holds an IT-70 GSA contract vehicle that provides resellers and vendors with a competitive edge within the Public Sector. Climb is a wholly owned subsidiary of Climb Global Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: CLMB). Read more at www.ClimbCS.com, call 1- 800-847-7078, and follow us on LinkedIn.

