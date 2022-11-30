EATONTOWN, N.J., Nov. 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Climb Channel Solutions, an international specialty technology distributor and wholly-owned subsidiary of Climb Global Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: CLMB) has selected TeamViewer as their preferred partner for providing remote access and support solutions for customers around the world.

“In a constantly evolving hybrid work environment with complex connectivity and security requirements, it’s more important than ever for customers to have trusted, reliable and secure remote access, control and support software,” said Patricia Nagle, President of TeamViewer Americas. “We are excited that Climb sees TeamViewer as the premier partner in providing the solution that best meets these important needs.”

The extension of the longstanding partnership between Climb and TeamViewer leverages Climb’s strong global network of reseller partners and TeamViewer’s leadership in remote connectivity, to jointly offer more organizations the ability to work from anywhere, with access to any device, providing instant remote support for customers and employees.

“The quality of TeamViewer’s products and the relationship we have built over the years was critical in our decision to select TeamViewer as our preferred remote access and support partner,” says Dale Foster, CEO of Climb Channel Solutions. “Comprehensive coverage, accessing all types of devices running on all major operating systems, best-in-class functionality and performance, a strong focus on built-in security and data privacy, and wide device coverage is why TeamViewer is the leader in this market and why we consider them a premier partner.”

About Climb Channel Solutions and Climb Global Solutions

Climb Channel Solutions is a global specialty IT distributor for emerging technology vendors with solutions for Security, Data Management, Connectivity, Storage & HCI, Virtualization & Cloud and Software & ALM. Climb provides vendors access to thousands of VARs, MSPs, CSPs and other resellers. Climb holds an IT-70 GSA contract vehicle that provides resellers and vendors with a competitive edge within the Public Sector. Climb is a wholly owned subsidiary of Climb Global Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: CLIMB). Read more at www.climbcs.com, call 1-800-847-7078, and follow us on LinkedIn.

About TeamViewer

TeamViewer is a leading global technology company that provides a connectivity platform to remotely access, control, manage, monitor, and repair devices of any kind – from laptops and mobile phones to industrial machines and robots. Although TeamViewer is free of charge for private use, it has more than 620,000 subscribers and enables companies of all sizes and from all industries to digitalize their business-critical processes through seamless connectivity. Against the backdrop of global megatrends like device proliferation, automation and new work, TeamViewer proactively shapes digital transformation and continuously innovates in the fields of Augmented Reality, Internet of Things and Artificial Intelligence. Since the company’s foundation in 2005, TeamViewer’s software has been installed on more than 2.5 billion devices around the world. The company is headquartered in Goppingen, Germany, and employs around 1,400 people globally. In 2021, TeamViewer achieved billings of EUR 548 million. TeamViewer AG (TMV) is listed at Frankfurt Stock Exchange and belongs to the MDAX. Further information can be found at https://www.teamviewer.com/

