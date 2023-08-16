EATONTOWN, N.J., Aug. 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Climb Global Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLMB) (“Climb” or the “Company”), a value-added global IT channel company providing unique sales and distribution solutions for innovative technology vendors, today announced its management team will participate in the upcoming H.C. Wainwright Global Investment Conference being held September 11-13, 2023 at the Lotte New York Palace Hotel.
The team will hold 1×1 meetings throughout the day on September 11, and the Company’s virtual presentation will be available at 7:00 a.m. ET on the same day. Please click here to register and view the on-demand presentation.
To request a meeting with the Climb team, please contact your respective H.C. Wainwright representative or email the Company’s investor relations team at CLMB@elevate-ir.com.
About Climb Global Solutions
Climb Global Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLMB) is a value-added global IT distribution and solutions company specializing in emerging and innovative technologies. Climb operates across the US, Canada and Europe through multiple business units, including Climb Channel Solutions, Grey Matter and Cloud Know How. The Company provides IT distribution and solutions for companies in the Security, Data Management, Connectivity, Storage & HCI, Virtualization & Cloud, and Software & ALM industries.
Additional information can be found by visiting at www.climbglobalsolutions.com.
Company Contact
Drew Clark
Chief Financial Officer
(732) 389-0932
Drew@ClimbGS.com
Investor Relations Contact
Sean Mansouri, CFA
Elevate IR
(720) 330-2829
CLMB@elevate-ir.com
