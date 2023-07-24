Increasing popularity of outdoor recreational activities like mountaineering, rock climbing and growing demand for adventure tourism drives the climbing ropes market

Wilmington, Delaware, United States, July 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Transparency Market Research Inc. – The global climbing ropes market is projected to flourish at a CAGR of 4.9% from 2023 to 2031. As per the report published by TMR, a valuation of US$ 711.7 million is anticipated for the market in 2031. As of 2023, the market for climbing ropes is expected to close at US$ 465.3 million.

The increasing popularity of climbing sports, including rock climbing, sport climbing, bouldering, and mountaineering, is expected to drive the demand for climbing ropes. The growing outdoor adventure tourism has led to increased participation in climbing activities, especially in popular climbing destinations and adventure tourism hubs.

Adventure tourists seek reliable climbing ropes for their climbing expeditions, fuelling market demand. The proliferation of indoor climbing gyms has significantly increased the number of climbers, including beginners and enthusiasts. These gyms use climbing ropes for both safety and instructional purposes, driving the demand for climbing ropes in the climbing gym market.

Increasing technological advances in manufacturing technology and availability of specialized ropes for sport climbing and multi-pitch climbs, twin ropes for alpine climbing, and static ropes for rescue operations, driving market growth.

The growth of online retail and e-commerce platforms has made climbing ropes more accessible to climbers worldwide. E-commerce provides a convenient and efficient way for climbers to purchase climbing gear, contributing to market growth.

Market Snapshot:

Report Coverage Details Market Revenue US$ 441.3 Mn Estimated Value US$ 711.7 Mn Growth Rate – CAGR 4.9% Forecast Period 2023-2031 No. of Pages 150 Pages Market Segmentation By Type, Material, End-user, Distribution Channel Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, South America Companies Covered Sterling Rope, Mammut, Petzl, EDELRID GmbH & Co. KG, BEAL, Black Diamond Equipment, Ltd, Tendon, BlueWater Ropes, Maxim Climbing Ropes, Cousin Trestec

Key Takeaways fro m the Market Study

As of 2022, the climbing ropes market was valued at US$ 441.3 million

By material, nylon ropes to enjoy high demand, accumulating high revenue

Based on distribution channel online segment to account for highest market share

By end-user, the individual segment is expected to generate high revenue during the forecast period

Climbing Ropes: Key Trends and Opportunistic Frontiers

The growing number of climbers in especially in developed nations is driving the climbing ropes market. As climbing ropes are the critical safety equipment’s that protects the climbers.

Increasing popularity of outdoor activities for recreation & wellness, and Incresed demand for indoor climbing ropes in commercial sector, boosting the demand for various types of climbing ropes.

Manufacturers continuously invest in research and development to improve rope technology. Advancements in materials and construction techniques have resulted in lighter, stronger, and more durable climbing ropes, enhancing performance and safety for climbers.

Climbing Ropes Market: Regional Profile

North America is the largest market for climbing ropes due to the large population of outdoor enthusiasts and climbers. The presence of numerous climbing gyms, national parks, and climbing destinations drives the demand for climbing ropes in the region.

The Asia Pacific region is witnessing rapid growth in the climbing ropes market due to increasing interest in climbing sports and outdoor activities. Countries such as Japan, China, South Korea, and Australia have seen a rise in indoor climbing gyms and outdoor climbing areas, fostering the demand for climbing ropes.

Competitive Landscape

The climbing ropes market is highly fragmented with presence of few market players. The leading players in the market are investing in new product development, mergers, acquisitions to gain competitive edge. Transparency Market Research has profiled the following players in its global climbing ropes market report:

Sterling Rope

Mammut

Petzl

EDELRID GmbH & Co. KG

BEAL

Black Diamond Equipment, Ltd

Tendon

BlueWater Ropes

Maxim Climbing Ropes

Cousin Trestec

Key Developments in the Climbing Ropes Landscape:

In May 2021- MAXIM® Climbing Ropes offers the exclusive Signature Series ropes, created together with our global climbing team and sold exclusively by REI – Recreational Equipment Inc.

Climbing Ropes offers the exclusive Signature Series ropes, created together with our global climbing team and sold exclusively by REI – Recreational Equipment Inc. BlueWater Ropes offers a diverse range of climbing ropes, including dynamic single ropes, double ropes, and static ropes. These ropes are designed to meet the specific needs of different climbing disciplines and environments.

offers a diverse range of climbing ropes, including dynamic single ropes, double ropes, and static ropes. These ropes are designed to meet the specific needs of different climbing disciplines and environments. Cousin Trestec is a well-known manufacturer of ropes and cordage based in France poducing high-quality ropes for various industries, including outdoor sports, marine, industrial, and military applications with expertise in rope technology and innovation, offering a wide range of products that cater to the diverse needs of climbers, sailors, arborists, and other professionals.

Climbing Ropes Market – Key Segments

Type

Dynamic Rope

Static Rope

Material

Nylon

Polyamide

Polypropylene

Others (Sisal, Manila, etc.)

End-user

Individual

Commercial

Industrial

Distribution Channel

Online

Company-owned Websites

E-commerce Websites

Offline

Hypermarkets / Supermarkets

Specialty Stores

Other Retail Stores

Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

South America

