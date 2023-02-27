Alliance Amplifies Clinical ink’s Scientific Expertise to Support Improved Patient Outcomes

Horsham, PA, Feb. 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Today Clinical ink, a global life science technology company, announces an strategic alliance with The Boston Clinical Research Institute (BCRI), an Academic Research Organization (ARO) based in Boston, Massachusetts. The alliance will combine BCRI’s leadership in clinical strategy, therapeutic area expertise, and academic collaboration with Clinical ink’s expertise in eSource technology, including Direct Data Capture (DDC), electronic Clinical Outcomes Assessments (eCOA), and digital biomarkers.

BCRI provides scientific consultancy in study design, patient-centric modalities, endpoint selection, and complex data analysis by leveraging expert clinicians and key opinion leaders from premier medical institutions—with a goal to help advance health and quality of life around the world. To date, the institute has managed 450 studies which have enrolled over 160,000 patients, and has played a role in more than 50 FDA submissions.

“We are extremely pleased to announce this alliance,” said Michael Gibson, MD, President and Chief Executive Officer of BCRI. “The path forward for global clinical trials will be forged via the expert design and planning of therapeutic thought leaders who will recommend the implementation of innovative and clinically-relevant eSource technology.”

Commenting on the alliance, Dr. Jonathan Goldman, MD, the Chief Executive Officer of Clinical ink, said, “We are delighted that Dr. Gibson and BCRI have aligned with Clinical ink. This relationship provides our trusted Sponsor and CRO partners access to a breadth of clinical and key opinion leader expertise in trial design, as well as clinical and digital endpoint selection across a full range of therapeutic areas.”

About Clinical Ink

Clinical ink is the global life science company that brings data, technology, and patient science together. Our deep therapeutic-area expertise, coupled with Direct Data Capture, eCOA, eConsent, telehealth, neurocognitive testing, and digital biomarkers advancements, drive the industry standard for data precision and usher in a new generation of clinical trials.

About Boston Clinical Research Institute

The Boston Clinical Research Institute is a non-profit academic research organization (ARO), based in Boston, but with experience in research that spans the world. Our team delivers insights, innovation, and leadership to develop creative solutions that reduce obstacles to implementation and enrollment of clinical trials. We collaborate with the world’s leading researchers from national and international institutions to design, implement, and complete clinical trials, and then develop programs to translate the results into clinical practice. Our entire team is fiercely committed to finding creative solutions and delivering timely research that helps advance health and quality of life around the world.

