NEWARK, Del, May 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — As per Future Market Insights’ latest industry analysis, the valuation for the global clinical research organization market was around US$ 58.0 Billion in 2022 and is projected to exhibit a CAGR growth of close to 8.4% over the forecast period, with an estimated valuation of US$ 139.6 Billion in 2033.

The pharmaceutical industry is witnessing rising demand, which is resulting in great development prospects for the sector as a whole. This is because the prevalence of different neurological illnesses is rising day by day, primarily because of the rise in the geriatric population and lifestyle changes.

The market for clinical research organizations (CROs) is expanding mostly due to the efforts of the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industries. These businesses invest a lot of money in the discovery of novel treatments and medications, and they frequently contract out some or all of the clinical research work to CROs to increase productivity and access to funding.

A great deal of financing for clinical research studies—particularly those involving new medicinal compounds—comes from pharmaceutical and biotech corporations. These businesses frequently look to collaborate with CROs who can offer specialized knowledge in research design, data administration, and general project management.

Pharmaceutical and biotech companies can shorten the time it takes to develop new drugs by outsourcing clinical trial efforts to CROs and concentrating internal resources on core research and development tasks. The CRO market will be driven by the rise in the tendency to outsource clinical development as the number of novel neurological therapeutics increases.

Investments in various pharma and life science firms are increasing as neurological illnesses become more common. The research and development of novel drugs and technologies for the treatment of various neurological illnesses, such as Alzheimer’s disease, is being heavily invested in by these businesses. Researchers have been urged to invest in early-stage advancements in neuroscience and neurology studies as a result of an increase in late-stage clinical failures in the neuroscience area in recent years.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

Post-approval services are the leading segment product among lasers, and held about 45.7% market share in 2022, services are crucial for ensuring the continued safety and efficacy of the product or therapy.

By production, In-house production is the leading segment and held 58.3% market share in 2022. As In-house clinical research offers greater control over study data and technological expertise

By indication, oncology segment is leading, and held 23.4% market share in 2022, being the fastest growing area in clinical research.

By end user, the pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies dominated the global clinical research organization market withholding the total market share of about 45.6% by the end of 2022, owing to the convenience and ease of accessibility to a range of products label products to licensed products.

By region, North America is leading in the global market with U.S. contributing around US$ 19.5 Billion in 2022.

“Increasing prevalence of cancer and growing awareness and diagnosis of the conditions using different oncological studies such as screening trials, interventional trials, etc. to create lucrative potential for the market to grow,” says an analyst of Future Market Insights.

Market Competition

The key market players in the market for clinical research organisations use partnerships, acquisitions, consolidations, and alliances to grow their businesses. The focus these market players is on strategies like boosting revenue and implementing cutting-edge technology for creation of novel items.

In October 2021, Parexel and Kyoto University Hospital, Japan announced a strategic partnership that will improve clinical research prospects. This offers effective and fruitful approaches to help clinical research in a number of therapeutic fields, including neurology.

In November 2021, IQVIA announced the opening of brand-new Q2 Solutions Innovation Laboratories with a cutting-edge range of laboratory capabilities in North Carolina. This will increase the company’s capabilities and generate new employment opportunities for qualified people.

What Does the Report Cover?

Future Market Insights offers a unique perspective and actionable insights on the clinical research organization market in its latest study, presenting a historical demand assessment of 2018 – 2022 and projections for 2023 – 2033. The global clinical research organization market is segmented in detail to cover every aspect of the market and present a complete market intelligence approach to the reader.

The research study is based on service (drug discovery services, pre-clinical services, clinical services, post-approval services, by production (in-house, outsourced), by indication (oncology, cns, cardiovascular diseases, metabolic disorders, immunology, respiratory, musculoskeletal disorders, hematological disorders, other), by end-user (pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies, medical device companies, governments & private firms, academic institutions, others) across seven regions of the world.

Key Players:

Charles River Laboratories

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings

IQVIA Inc

Parexel International Corporation

ICON plc.

Medpace, Syneos Health

CTI Clinical Trial and Consulting Services

Neuroservices Alliance

QPS Neuropharmacology

MD Biosciences

EphyX Neuroscience

Key Segments Covered in Clinical Research Organization Industry Research

By Service:

Drug discovery Services

Pre-clinical Services

Clinical Services

Post Approval Services

By Production:

In-house

Outsourced

By Indication:

Oncology

CNS

Cardiovascular Diseases

Metabolic Disorders

Immunology

Respiratory

Musculoskeletal Disorders

Hematological Disorders

Other

By End User:

Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies

Medical Device Companies

Governments & Private Firms

Academic Institutions

Others

Table of Content

1. Global Market- Executive Summary

1.1. Global Market Outlook

1.2. Demand Side Trends

1.3. Supply-Side Trends

1.4. Analysis and Recommendations

2. Market Overview

2.1. Market Coverage / Taxonomy

2.2. Market Definition / Scope / Limitations

2.3. Inclusion and Exclusion

3. Key Market Trends

3.1. Key Trends Impacting the Market

3.2. Service Innovation / Development Trends

4. Value-Added Insights

4.1. Service Adoption/Usage Analysis, By Region

4.2. Clinical Trials Analysis

4.3. Regulatory Scenario

4.4. Porters Analysis

4.5. PESTLE Analysis

4.6. Value Chain Analysis

5. Market Background

5.1. Macro-Economic Factors

5.1.1. Global GDP Growth Outlook

5.1.2. Global Healthcare Expenditure Market Outlook

5.1.3. Research and Development Expenditure Outlook

