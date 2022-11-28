Clinical Trial Guide Pediatric-Clinical-Trials-Webinar

In a webinar sponsored by the new online resource, ClinicalTrialGuide.com, experienced clinical professionals will discuss the often-complicated process of selecting and enrolling a seriously ill child in a potentially lifesaving clinical trial.

NEW YORK, NY, Nov. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Clinical T rial G uide.com is sponsoring a webinar on pediatric clinical trials on Nov. 29, 2022, at 8 p.m. EST. The goal of the webinar will be to help parents and caregivers navigate through the complexities of pediatric clinical trials.

The webinar will be led by Christine Chery, project manager at Premier Research, a clinical research organization (CRO) that helps companies bring new treatments to market, and Jennifer Siedman, director of community engagement at Courageous Parents Network, a non-profit that educates and empowers families and providers caring for children with serious illnesses.

These experienced professionals along with Rivka Szafranski, CEO of ClinicalTrialGuide.com will discuss how their organizations support families who are interested in enrolling in pediatric clinical trials. Chery will explain the practical aspects of what is involved in a pediatric clinical trial, while Seidman will discuss the emotional impact of clinical trial participation on patients and their families and caregivers.

“Clinical trials are essential to developing potentially lifesaving treatments for critically ill children,” said Szafranski. “But lack of access to information that is clearly presented in non-technical language can be a major barrier to trial recruitment. By demystifying the clinical trial process, this webinar will help bridge the knowledge gap.”

ClinicalTrialGuide.com is a new online resource that strives to make clinical trials more accessible. Patients and caregivers can access the information they need to navigate a clinical trial from enrollment through treatment in the form of proprietary articles, news and videos. The site answers many of their questions, including “those they never thought to ask,” Szafranski said.

The need for easy-to-understand information on pediatric clinical trials is especially acute because of the low rate of trial participation among children. When drugs aren’t studied in children, children may be denied access to potentially beneficial treatments, be treated at “best guess” doses that may be ineffective or dangerous or receive treatments that don’t work at all.

“Unfortunately, only a small percentage of FDA-approved drugs and devices are labeled for pediatric use,” Chery said. “By providing parents and caregivers with information on pediatric clinical trials, ClinicalTrialGuide.com is not only helping the children they love and care for, it is also supporting the development of new treatments for the most vulnerable patients.”

The webinar on pediatric clinical trials will be the first in a series sponsored by ClinicalTrialGuide.com. In addition to the educational information it now offers, the online resource will launch a “Connect” feature in the coming months that will allow patients to connect directly with pharmaceutical companies and CROs that are conducting studies.

For more information or to register for the webinar, please visit https://media.clinicaltrialguide.com/webinars/pediatric-clinical-trials-webinar/ .

Those who are unable to attend the live webinar on Nov. 29 can access the recorded content at a later date on the clinicaltrialguide.com site.

About Clinical Trial Guide :

Clinical Trial Guide was created by a team of passionate and driven advocates who built a resource designed to make the process of learning about and deciding whether to participate in clinical trials less stressful and more accessible to trial candidates and their loved ones. For more information, please visit clinicaltrialguide.com .

EVENT BRIEF

Clinicaltrialguide.com will sponsor a webinar on pediatric clinical trials on Nov. 29, 2022, at 8 p.m. EST. The goal of the webinar will be to help parents and caregivers navigate the complexities of pediatric clinical trials.

The webinar will be led by Christine Chery, project manager at Premier Research, a clinical research organization that helps companies bring new treatments to market, and Jennifer Siedman, director of community engagement at Courageous Parents Network, a non-profit that educates and empowers families and providers caring for children with serious illnesses.

These experienced professionals will discuss how their organizations support families who are interested in enrolling in pediatric clinical trials. Chery will explain what is involved in a pediatric clinical trial, while Seidman will discuss the emotional impact of clinical trial participation on patients and their families and caregivers.

For more information or to register, please visit https://media.clinicaltrialguide.com/webinars/pediatric-clinical-trials-webinar/ .

Media Contact:

Rivka Szafranski

646-438-2831

Rivka@clinicaltrialguide.com

# # #

Attachment