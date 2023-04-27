The Clinical Trial Imaging Market size was valued at USD 1.04 billion in 2022 and it is anticipated to reach around USD 1.99 billion by 2030, representing 8.5% growth through 2030.

Ottawa, April 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Beyond Market Insights, a leading market research firm has recently published a comprehensive report on the “Clinical Trial Imaging Market Size, Share, Trends Analysis & Growth Report by Services Insights (Clinical Trial Design and Consultation Services, Reading and Analytical Services), By Application Insights, By End User, By Region – Premium Insights, and Forecasts, 2023 – 2030.”

The report provides a detailed overview of the market, including key insights into the market dynamics, drivers, opportunities, restraints, challenges, service segment insights, application segment insights, and region insights. The report also highlights recent developments in the market.

Report Overview:

The Clinical Trial Imaging Market report provides a detailed analysis of the market size, growth, and trends in the industry. The report covers various segments of the market based on service type, application, and region. It also provides insights into the competitive landscape of the market, including the key players and their strategies.

Report Key Points:

The global Clinical Trial Imaging Market Size to Reach $1.99 Billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 8.5%

North America is the largest market for clinical trial imaging, followed by Europe and Asia-Pacific.

The market is driven by the rising prevalence of chronic diseases, increasing R&D investments by pharmaceutical and biotech companies, and technological advancements in imaging modalities.

The market is expected to witness significant growth in the coming years, driven by the increasing number of clinical trials, particularly in emerging markets such as China and India.

Market Dynamics of the Clinical Trial Imaging Market:

The clinical trial imaging market is driven by several factors, including:

Increasing prevalence of chronic diseases: The rising incidence of chronic diseases such as cancer, cardiovascular diseases, and neurological disorders is driving the demand for clinical trials and imaging services.

Growing R&D investments: Pharmaceutical and biotech companies are investing heavily in R&D activities to develop new drugs and medical devices, which is driving the demand for clinical trials and imaging services.

Technological advancements in imaging modalities: The development of new imaging technologies such as magnetic resonance imaging (MRI), computed tomography (CT), and positron emission tomography (PET) is driving the demand for imaging services in clinical trials.

Drivers:

Rising demand for personalized medicine

Increasing adoption of imaging biomarkers

Growth in outsourcing of clinical trials to CROs

Opportunities:

Emerging markets such as China and India present significant growth opportunities for the clinical trial imaging market.

The increasing demand for imaging in preclinical trials is expected to drive growth in the market.

Restraints:

High cost associated with imaging services

Regulatory challenges and issues related to data management and analysis

Challenges:

Lack of standardization in imaging protocols and procedures

Limited availability of skilled personnel

Service Segment Insights:

Project and Data Management Services vanquished the market with 29% of the market share in 2021. Clinical trials that utilize imaging typically demand data management and workflow integration across several parties. These services contain operational expertise & trial workflow development, tracking project, converting scans into digital images, regulatory control & quality assurance, real-time trial status report, setup & management of MRI centers, data management, and reporting & issue resolution.

The clinical trial imaging market is segmented by service into:

Clinical Trial Design and Consultation Services Reading and Analytical Services Operational Imaging Services System and Technology Support Services Project and Data Management

Application Segment Insights:

Nonalcoholic Steatohepatitis (NASH) is anticipated to expand at the fastest CAGR of 8.5% during the forecasted period. The growing burden of NASH due to the increasing prevalence of the disease is predicted to drive segment development. Analyses suggest that the global preponderance of NASH is 25.2%, with the loftiest in the Middle East and South America and the lowest in Africa. Prevalence for the same is anticipated to increase to 63% by 2030, driving the demand for its treatment. Consequently, to meet the demand, companies are focusing on improving clinical trial studies to assess the effectiveness of therapies used for NASH.

The clinical trial imaging market is segmented by application into:

NASH CKD Diabetes Cardiovascular Diseases Others

End-use Segment Insights:

The Contract Research Organizations (CROs) segment accounted for the biggest share of 46% in 2021. This noteworthy market share can be attributed to the snowballing cost of drug development along with the advanced Research & Development activities. Further, mounting demand by biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies for the outsourcing of research and development actions to decrease expenses is driving market growth. Moreover, contract research outsourcing collaborations offer cutting-edge services. Consequently, government organizations like the handover of projects to the CROs.

The clinical trial imaging market is segmented by End-use into:

Biotechnology and Pharmaceutical companies Medical Devices Manufacturers Academic and Government Research Institutes Contract Research Organizations (CROs) Others

Region Insights:

The clinical trial imaging market is segmented by region into:

North America Europe Asia Pacific Latin America Middle East & Africa

Key Companies & Market Share Insights:

Some of the key players operating in the global clinical trial imaging market include:

IXICO plc

Navitas Life Sciences

Resonance Health

ProScan Imaging

Radiant Sage LLC

Medpace

Biomedical Systems Corp

Cardiovascular Imaging Technologies

Intrinsic Imaging

BioTelemetry

Recent Developments:

In April 2023, BioClinica, a leading provider of clinical trial imaging services, announced the launch of a new imaging platform that integrates AI and machine learning technologies to improve the accuracy and efficiency of image analysis in clinical trials.

In February 2023, PAREXEL International Corporation, a leading clinical research organization, announced the expansion of its imaging capabilities in Asia, with the opening of a new imaging center in Singapore.

In January 2023, ICON plc, a leading provider of clinical trial services, announced the launch of a new imaging platform that enables real-time monitoring and analysis of imaging data in clinical trials.

Table of Contents

Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope

1.1. Market Segmentation & Scope

1.1.1. Product

1.1.2. End-use

1.1.3. Regional scope

1.1.4. Estimates and forecast timeline

1.2. Research Methodology

1.3. Information Procurement

1.4. Information or Data Analysis

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Market Outlook

2.2. Segment Outlook

2.2.1. Product outlook

2.2.2. End-use outlook

2.2.3. Regional outlook

2.3. Competitive Insights

Chapter 3. Clinical Trial Imaging Market Variables, Trends & Scope

3.1. Market Lineage Outlook

3.2. Penetration & Growth Prospect Mapping

3.3. Industry Value Chain Analysis

3.4. Market Dynamics

3.4.1. Market driver analysis

3.4.2. Market restraint analysis

3.5. X-ray Systems Market Analysis Tools

3.5.1. Industry Analysis – Porter’s

3.5.2. PESTEL Analysis

3.5.3. Major Deals & Strategic Alliances Analysis

3.5.4. Market Entry Strategies

Chapter 4. Clinical Trial Imaging Market: Service Estimates & Trend Analysis

4.1.1. Clinical Trial Design and Consultation Services

4.1.2. Reading and Analytical Services

4.1.3. Operational Imaging

4.1.3.1.Computed Tomography (CT) Scan

4.1.3.2.MRI (Magnetic Resonance Imaging)

4.1.3.3.X-ray

4.1.3.4.Ultrasound

4.1.3.5.Optical Coherence Tomography (OCT)

4.1.3.6.Others

Chapter 5. Clinical Trial Imaging Market: Application Estimates & Trend Analysis

5.1.1. Nonalcoholic Steatohepatitis (NASH)

5.1.2. Chronic Kidney Disease (CKD)

5.1.3. Diabetes

5.1.4. Cardiovascular Diseases

5.1.5. Ophthalmology

5.1.6. Musculoskeletal

5.1.7. Oncology

5.1.8. Gastroenterology

5.1.9. Pediatrics

5.1.10. Others

Chapter 6. Clinical Trial Imaging Market: End Use Estimates & Trend Analysis

6.1.1. Biotechnology and Pharmaceutical Companies

6.1.2. Medical Devices Manufacturers

6.1.3. Academic and Government Research Institutes

6.1.4. Contract Research Organization (CRO)

6.1.5. Others (Cosmetics and skin care industries)

Chapter 7. Clinical Trial Imaging Market: Regional Estimates & Trend Analysis

7.1. Regional market share analysis, 2017 & 2030

7.2. Regional Market Dashboard

7.3. Global Regional Market Snapshot

7.4. Regional Market Share and Leading Players, 2017

7.5. SWOT Analysis, by Factor (Political & Legal, Economic and Technological)

7.7. North America Clinical Trial Imaging Market Estimates and Forecast, 2017 – 2030 (Value & Volume)

7.7.2. The U.S.

7.7.3. Canada

7.8. Europe Clinical Trial Imaging Market Estimates and Forecast, 2017 – 2030 (Value & Volume)

7.8.1. The U.K.

7.8.2. Germany

7.8.3. France

7.8.4. Italy

7.8.5. Spain

7.9 Asia Pacific Clinical Trial Imaging Market Estimates and Forecast, 2017 – 2030 (Value & Volume)

7.9.1. Japan

7.9.2. China

7.9.3. India

7.9.4. Thailand

7.9.5. South Korea

7.10. Latin America Clinical Trial Imaging Market Estimates and Forecast, 2017 – 2030 (Value & Volume)

7.10.1. Brazil

7.10.2. Mexico

7.10.3. Argentina

7.11. MEA Clinical Trial Imaging Market Estimates and Forecast, 2017 – 2030 (Value & Volume)

7.11.1. Saudi Arabia

7.11.2. South Africa

7.11.3. UAE

Chapter 8. Competitive Landscape

8.1. Recent Developments & Impact Analysis, By Key Market Participants

8.2. Company/Competition Categorization

8.3.4. IXICO plc

8.3.4.1.Company overview

8.3.4.2.Financial performance

8.3.4.3.Modality benchmarking

8.3.4.4.Strategic initiatives

8.3.5. Navitas Life Sciences

8.3.6. Resonance Health

8.3.7. ProScan Imaging

8.3.8. Radiant Sage LLC

8.3.9. Medpace

8.3.10. Biomedical Systems Corp.

8.3.11. Cardiovascular Imaging Technologies

8.3.12. Intrinsic Imaging

8.3.13. BioTelemetry

Clinical Trial Imaging Market Report Scope Report Attribute Details Market Size Value in 2022 USD 1.04 billion Revenue Forecast in 2030 USD 1.99 billion Growth Rate CAGR of 8.5% from 2022 to 2030 Base Year for Estimation 2022 Historical Data 2017 – 2020 Forecast Period 2022 – 2030 Quantitative Units Revenue in USD million and CAGR from 2022 to 2030 Report Coverage Revenue forecast, company ranking, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends Segments Covered Service, application, end-use, region Regional Scope North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Latin America; MEA Country Scope U.S.; Canada; U.K.; Germany; France; Italy; Spain; Japan; China; India; Thailand; South Korea; Brazil; Mexico; Colombia; Argentina; South Africa; Saudi Arabia; UAE Key Companies Profiled IXICO plc; Navitas Life Sciences; Resonance Health; ProScan Imaging; Radiant Sage LLC; Medpace; Biomedical Systems Corp; Cardiovascular Imaging Technologies; Intrinsic Imaging; BioTelemetry Download PDF Brochure

Beyond Market Insights offers customized research solutions and consulting services to clients across various industries. For more information on our research services, please visit our website: https://beyondmarketinsights.com/

