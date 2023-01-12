Market Study on Clinical Trial Kits: Direct-to-Patient Clinical Trials Shaping the Clinical Trial Kits Demand

New York, Jan. 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The Global Clinical Trial Kits Market was valued at US$ 1.3 Bn in 2021 and is expected to reach by US$ 4.6 Bn by 2032, finds Persistence Market Research in a recent market survey. As per the findings of the report, revenue through Phase III clinical trials grew at a CAGR of 9.1% during 2015-2021.

Phase III study of clinical trials includes a large patient population and is conducted in many places at the same time is the key factor driving the market. Phase III studies generally take longer times compared to Phase I and Phase II studies. Phase III studies can detect the side effects of the specific drugs, which passed the phase II, study of the clinical trial.

US Clinical Trial Kits Market Analysis

According to Clinical Trials.gov, about 32% of the total registered clinical studies are performed in the US. The rapid adoption of decentralized clinical trials is driving the clinical trial kits market in the US. The clinical trial kits market in the US is expected to reach a valuation of US$ 1.2 Bn by 2032.

Clinical Trial Kits Market: Competition Insights

At present, clinical trial kit manufacturers are largely actively expanding their manufacturing facilities to boost production. The key companies operating in the clinical trial kits market include Azenta Life Sciences, Q2 Solutions, Patheon (Thermo fisher scientific), LabCorp drug development, Charles River Laboratories, LabConnect, Almac group, Precision medicine group, Cerba research, Alpha Laboratories Ltd, Marken SAS, and Clinigen.

Some of the recent Developments by key providers of Clinical Trial Kits are as follows:

In May 2022, LabCorp drug development received emergency use authorization from FDA for the first Non-prescription At-Home collection Kit for combined Covid-19, Flu, and RSV detection.

In June 2021, UPS’s healthcare Clinical trials unit of Marken announced a partnership with THREAD, a decentralized clinical trial technology provider, to create a unified decentralized trial solution in patients’ homes. The partnership between Marken Home Healthcare and Clinical Trial Logistics Services provides a single workflow for patients and clients by having a partnership of Marken’s Home Healthcare and Clinical Trial Logistics Services.

In June 2021, Daxion Technologies and Q2 Solutions collaborated to develop a new blood test that will help patients to obtain their blood from any location. The new lab test, which works with Tasso’s devices, will help patients collect their blood from anywhere.

In March 2021, LabConnect announced the expansion of its Johnson City facility to boost the manufacturing of clinical trial kits. The expansion includes the addition of 20,000 square feet to the facility, which will triple the kit building capacity.

In January 2021, Almac Diagnostic Services a subsidiary of Almac group enter a strategic partnership with Personal Genome Diagnostics Inc. (PGDx) to improve clinical trial development and companion diagnostic (CDx) projects.

More Insights Available

Persistence Market Research, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the Clinical Trial Kits Market, presenting historical market data (2015-2021) and forecast statistics for the period of 2022-2032.

The study reveals essential insights by Service Type (Kitting Solutions (Drugs kits, Sample Collection Kits), Logistics (Transportation, Warehousing & Storage, Other Logistics), By Phase (Phase I, Phase II, Phase III, Phase IV), across five regions (North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Middle East & Africa).

