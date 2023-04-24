According to a market research study published by Contrive Datum Insights, The growing number of new deadly diseases has created a great demand for vaccinations and drugs. These requirements cannot be met unless these immunizations and drugs have been introduced to meet certain criteria in clinical trials. The number of clinical trials conducted in response to the growing demand and the need to satisfy it is expanding regularly, which has fuelled the popularity and market expansion of clinical trial management software.

Farmington, April 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The Clinical Trials Management System Market Was Valued At USD 969.4 million In 2022 And Is Expected To Expand USD 2810.5 million By 2030 at a CAGR Of 11.2% From 2023 To 2030.Key factors driving the growth of this market include the Rapid Development of CTMS Solutions and Innovation in research and development.

A growing number of individuals afflicted with rare and chronic diseases has emerged as a significant market driver, propelling revenue to new heights. Government funding for clinical trials has also expanded the market significantly. Clinical trial management systems are used to manage the vast quantities of data generated by research programs.

Segmentation Overview:

Type Outlook:

The clinical trial management systems market is segmented by type into enterprise-wide and on-site CTMS, web-based (on-demand), licensed enterprise (on-premises), and cloud-based (SaaS) systems. In 2019, internet-based services dominated the market. This segment’s large share can be attributed to the advantages offered by web-based software, such as easy access, increased productivity, and cost-effectiveness.

Application Outlook:

On the basis of end users, the market has been segmented into large pharma-biotech companies, small and mid-sized pharma-biotech companies, contract research organizations (CROs), medical device manufacturers, and other end users. An increasing emphasis on R&D is one of the primary drivers of CTMS adoption.

Component Outlook:

Based on the components, the market is segmented into software and hardware. Due to the availability of enhanced software, the development of medical software, and the rise in patient population, the software segment was the largest contributor in 2020 and is anticipated to maintain its lead throughout the forecast period.

Regional Analysis:

In 2022, approximately 50% of the Clinical Trials Management System (CTMS) market’s revenue was generated in North America. Due to the presence of major companies and the rising adoption of technology in R&D, North America accounts for a large portion of the global market. This regional growth can also be attributed to favorable regulatory policies and rising pharmaceutical company investment.

According to the report, In the coming years, it is anticipated that Asia-Pacific will have the highest CAGR, around 18%. This is a result of increasing R&D activities in the region, the availability of a large patient cohort, the rising number of clinical trials conducted in the region, and the outsourcing of clinical trials.

It is essential to take into account the specific local factors when analysing the Clinical Trials Management System Marketin each region, as market conditions and trends can vary significantly from region to region and even from country to country.

Scope of Report:

Report Attributes Details Growth Rate CAGR of 11.2% from 2023 to 2030. Revenue Forecast by 2030 USD 2810.5 million By Type Web-based CTMS

Licensed Enterprise (On-premise) CTMS

Cloud-based (SaaS) CTMS

Other By Application Hospitals

Clinics

Pharma & Biopharmaceutical

Medical Device

Others By Component Software

Hardware By Companies Oracle

Medidata Solutions

PAREXEL

Bioclinica

IBM

Veeva Systems

ERT

DSG

Forte Research Systems

MedNet Solutions

Bio-Optronics

DATATRAK

Master Control

DZS Software Solutions

Medrio

Flex Databases

Integrated Clinical Solutions Regions and Countries Covered North America: (US, Canada, Mexico, Rest of North America)

Europe(Germany, France, Italy, Spain, UK, Nordic Countries, Benelux Union, Rest of Europe)

Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia, South Korea, Southeast Asia, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

The Middle East & Africa(Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, South Africa, Rest of the Middle East & Africa)

Latin America(Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Rest Of the World Base Year 2022 Historical Year 2017 to 2022 Forecast Year 2023 to 2030

Market Dynamics:

Restraining Factors:

There are a number of challenges that could slow the expansion of the global Clinical Trials Management System Market. Among the most important constraints are:

Budget Restrictions: Clinical trial management systems are necessary for managing and streamlining complex clinical trial processes and ensuring the accuracy of data, but the cost of such systems can be an important barrier for prospective clients. Clinical trials are already expensive, and the cost of the clinical trial management system can regularly exceed the budget for the trial.

Unwillingness of most of the clinical trial sponsors to invest in a long-term system: In addition, the unwillingness of most of the clinical trial sponsors to invest in a long-term system makes it difficult to justify the expenses of an expensive clinical trial management system. This budget constraint is a significant impediment to the market expansion of clinical trial management systems.

Opportunity Analysis:

A number of promising new avenues for development and expansion exist in the international Clinical Trials Management System Market. Consider a few of the most promising prospects:

Growing Acceptance of Technological Advances – With the rapid increase in acceptance of technological advancements, the Radius healthcare industry has adopted modern clinical research test management systems that have emerged as a major opportunity for market growth.

