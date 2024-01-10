Former President Bill Clinton was spotted vacationing in Mexico last week with California Gov. Gavin Newsom amid the release of Jeffrey Epstein-related court documents that have thrust the former president back in the spotlight.
Clinton was seen with Newsom, a Democrat, at the Four Seasons Resort in Tamarindo, Mexico, on Friday, the New York Post reported. One image obtained by the newspaper shows the pair riding in a golf cart.
It was unclear if Hillary Clinton was also at th
