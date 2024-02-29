A history-making, record-setting former U.S. treasurer is being celebrated in her Ohio city this week as she marks the 30th anniversary of her swearing-in ceremony.
Democrat Mary Ellen Withrow, 93, plans six appearances Thursday and Friday around Marion, about 50 miles north of Columbus, to mark the occasion. The city is also home to a museum collection of her memorabilia.
