Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton took a swipe at presumptive Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump, mocking him for his ongoing legal battles.
“Multiple indictments and half a billion dollars in civil liability later, pretty much the only person who can say they were better off four years ago is Donald Trump,” a message from Clinton’s official account states.
Clinton made the remark on social media platform X Tuesday after an onslaught of legal
Latest posts by US Politics Editor (see all)