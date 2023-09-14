Clockworks’ state-of-the-art fault detection and diagnostic (FDD) platform is set to revolutionize predictive maintenance and operational planning for facility management

BOSTON, MA, Sept. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Clockworks Analytics, a leading provider of SaaS building analytics, today announced that it has entered into a strategic partnership with EllisDon Facilities Services, a leader in the facility management industry. Built on a form of AI called an expert system, Clockworks’ state-of-the-art fault detection and diagnostic (FDD) platform will be branded at EllisDon Facilities Services as EllisDon OptimizED, providing diagnostics that identify the highest priority energy, comfort, and equipment issues in a building, with root-cause diagnostics and recommended actions.

“We are excited to announce our partnership with Clockworks Analytics,” said Colin Flock, Senior Vice President of EllisDon Facilities Services. “This collaboration provides another proof point toward our insistence in offering our clients cutting-edge solutions as the world fully enters the smart building era. At EllisDon, our goals remain the same – deliver outstanding value, enhance operational efficiency, and minimize downtime for our clients. Our collaboration with Clockworks is another key step in making these goals an everyday reality.”

Clockworks Analytics provides the largest connected fault detection and diagnostics platform for the built environment and saw a 278% growth in its channel partner business in 2022. Clockworks’ intelligent HVAC analytics provide insight into energy reductions and operational efficiencies to help navigate myriad built environment issues including asset life extension, managing increasing carbon pricing and energy costs, new ESG regulatory requirements, and emerging building operation demographics such as an aging workforce and shrinking talent pools.

EllisDon Facilities Services will integrate a multidisciplinary FM & Advisory team that will leverage Clockworks’ AI-powered diagnostics to enable continuous monitoring and proactively identify potential equipment failures and high-impact maintenance needs.

“We are excited to partner with EllisDon Facilities Services to change the way predictive maintenance and operational planning are conducted within the facility management sector,” said David Peck, Director of Partner Development, Clockworks Analytics. Our ultimate goal is to help facility management teams shift to an analytics-driven service model that will ultimately improve equipment performance while improving comfort and cost savings in customer facilities,” said Brian Day, Co-CEO, Clockworks Analytics.

About Clockworks Analytics

Clockworks Analytics is an essential smart building intelligence platform that provides data-driven insights into property operations for facility and energy managers. Through its technology, which is the world’s most widely utilized cloud-based building analytics software, the company proactively identifies inefficiencies and root causes within building systems and prioritizes the most urgent tasks for building staff in real time. By creating an unprecedented level of operational intelligence about a building, Clockworks helps property teams improve the reliability of their buildings’ equipment, while improving air quality and reducing energy consumption and operational costs. To learn more, visit http://www.clockworksanalytics.com

About EllisDon Facilities Services

EllisDon Facilities Services (EDFS) is a distinguished division within the expansive EllisDon family, esteemed for its history of accomplishing successful operations, maintenance, and building improvement projects. EDFS excels in leveraging proactive technology-driven solutions to optimize the long-term performance and safeguarding of assets through comprehensive monitoring, operations and maintenance, replacement, and rehabilitation services. Predicated on our profound understanding of buildings, infrastructure, and assets, we strive to maximize their lifespan while reducing both whole life and annual costs. Our commitment extends to ensuring sustainable practices are integrated into every project, whether it be in the public or private sector, as we meticulously maintain and enhance each endeavor.

